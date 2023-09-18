Details Of Danville Shooting That Left One Man Dead And Another Injured Sparse Six Weeks Later

Vermont State Police reported on Monday that details of a shooting over six weeks ago that left a Danville man dead are limited because it’s still being investigated.
On Aug. 5, Wayne Payton, 50, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tellurian Surles, 23, of Danville.
State police reported the incident on Aug. 6 and noted that Payton and Tellurian lived in the same house on the North Danville Road. Police said Payton died after being shot in the head and that it was a homicide. Additionally, police reported that there had been a “dispute” between Payton and Tellurian prior to the shooting.
Surles was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire via DHART helicopter. At the time, police stated that he was in stable condition.
On Monday, Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of the Major Crime Unit, said in an email that Surles had been released from the hospital.
The captain shared a few more details not included in the initial release of information. Surles had been shot in the torso. The shooting took place in the garage, and each man was armed with a handgun.
Capt. Dunlap said he was limited in the information he could share publicly because the investigation is ongoing. He said he could not comment on what the dispute between Surles and Payton was about. He said he could not say whether police had evidence to suggest either man was acting in self-defense or if there is any evidence to suggest Surles bears any criminal liability in the shooting.
Walter McNeil, of Danville, said he was concerned the lack of official information related to his friend’s death was an indication that nothing more was being done with it. McNeil said he’d known Payton for about 15 years.
“This (the investigation) just isn’t moving along the way it should,” he said.
McNeil described Payton as “very friendly” and his death as “a sad loss.”
Payton’s obituary said he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a man who could do just about anything. “You name it, he could do it,” it states in the obituary. Among a long list of family members who survive him are his two daughters and his partner, Jillian Dargie.
Supporters of Dargie and family established a Go Fund Me fundraising opportunity on their behalf. Titled “In Support of Jill, Sophia and Renee,” the fundraiser is being organized by Joes Brook Stables, referred to online as Dargie’s “Barn Family.”
Notes the Go Fund Me page, “(Jillian’s) barn family is rallying around her and helping where they can, and we are asking your help to return the kindness that Jill has shown to many to hold this family up a bit while they are experiencing the deep waves of grief and help cover the unexpected expenses and unanticipated financial challenges at this time.”
