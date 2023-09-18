Details Of Danville Shooting That Left One Man Dead And Another Injured Sparse Six Weeks Later
Wayne Gary Payton

Vermont State Police reported on Monday that details of a shooting over six weeks ago that left a Danville man dead are limited because it’s still being investigated.

On Aug. 5, Wayne Payton, 50, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tellurian Surles, 23, of Danville.

