Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Windy. Periods of rain this evening. Then some breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
Windy. Periods of rain this evening. Then some breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Investigators from the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team continue to search the Duck Pond Road property of homicide victim Michael Pimental in Waterford Wednesday. (Photo by Todd Wellington)
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2015, 1927 hours LOCATION: US Route 2, Marshfield, VT VIOLATION: Driver's License Suspended ACCUSED: Michael Pimental AGE: 34 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/01/2015, at approximately 1927 hours, Vermont State Police in Middlesex conducted a traffic stop on a speeding motorcycle on US Route 2 near Beaver Meadow Rd in the town of Marshfield, VT. The operator was identified as Michael Pimental. A check of Pimental's driver's license revealed that his privilege to operate was suspended criminally. Pimental was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/24/2015 and released.
CASE#: 15B100899 TROOPER: Trooper Cassandra Herbes and Trooper Seth Loomis STATION: St. Johnsbury, VT CONTACT#: 748-3111 DATE/TIME: 3/26/15 at approximately 0022 hours LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St Johnsbury, VT VIOLATION: DUI ACCUSED: Krystal Whitcomb AGE: 23 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: 4/13/15 COURT: Caledonia DATE/TIME: 3/26/15 at approximately 0022 hours LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St Johnsbury, VT VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Impeding, and Resisting Arrest ACCUSED: Michael Pimental AGE: 33 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury MUG SHOT: N COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: 3/26/15 COURT: Caledonia LODGED BAIL: $500.00 SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 3/26/15, State Police initiated a traffic stop with Krystal Whitcomb (23) on Memorial Drive in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT for a motor vehicle violation. Following roadside investigation, Whitcomb was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Whitcomb provided a preliminary breath test which revealed her BAC was 0.144%. As Whitcomb was being placed under arrest, the passenger Michael Pimental (33) got out of the vehicle and interfered with the process and refused with orders to get back in the vehicle. Pimental was placed under arrest for impeding an officer and resisting arrest.
Investigators from the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team continue to search the Duck Pond Road property of homicide victim Michael Pimental in Waterford Wednesday. (Photo by Todd Wellington)
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2015, 1927 hours LOCATION: US Route 2, Marshfield, VT VIOLATION: Driver's License Suspended ACCUSED: Michael Pimental AGE: 34 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/01/2015, at approximately 1927 hours, Vermont State Police in Middlesex conducted a traffic stop on a speeding motorcycle on US Route 2 near Beaver Meadow Rd in the town of Marshfield, VT. The operator was identified as Michael Pimental. A check of Pimental's driver's license revealed that his privilege to operate was suspended criminally. Pimental was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/24/2015 and released.
CASE#: 15B100899 TROOPER: Trooper Cassandra Herbes and Trooper Seth Loomis STATION: St. Johnsbury, VT CONTACT#: 748-3111 DATE/TIME: 3/26/15 at approximately 0022 hours LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St Johnsbury, VT VIOLATION: DUI ACCUSED: Krystal Whitcomb AGE: 23 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: 4/13/15 COURT: Caledonia DATE/TIME: 3/26/15 at approximately 0022 hours LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St Johnsbury, VT VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Impeding, and Resisting Arrest ACCUSED: Michael Pimental AGE: 33 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury MUG SHOT: N COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: 3/26/15 COURT: Caledonia LODGED BAIL: $500.00 SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 3/26/15, State Police initiated a traffic stop with Krystal Whitcomb (23) on Memorial Drive in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT for a motor vehicle violation. Following roadside investigation, Whitcomb was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Whitcomb provided a preliminary breath test which revealed her BAC was 0.144%. As Whitcomb was being placed under arrest, the passenger Michael Pimental (33) got out of the vehicle and interfered with the process and refused with orders to get back in the vehicle. Pimental was placed under arrest for impeding an officer and resisting arrest.
The investigation into the homicide of Waterford resident Michael Pimental is detailed in a lengthy 17 page police report filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
The affidavit, written by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Ashley Barnes, was included as part of a request by state police in October of 2018 for a search warrant that would allow them to obtain social media records in connection with the case.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.