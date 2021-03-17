$1.9 trillion, the amount detailed in the recent COVID-19 legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, is a lot of money.
And it’s headed in a lot of different directions: states, counties, towns, schools … and likely your bank account.
While many eligible North Country residents are already seeing $1,400 checks hit their bank accounts as part of the American Rescue Plan, other official aid figures are trickling out.
On Wednesday, as First Lady Jill Biden visited a Concord school to promote the funding, the New Hampshire congressional delegation announced $350.5 million in funding for N.H. schools. These funds, to be distributed to schools by the state, aim to help them safely reopen and support students.
Portions of that $1.9 trillion will be also be distributed to each N.H. town and county, as well as the state itself.
Exact amounts, timing and eligible uses are not fully clear at this point, but preliminary details are known.
Grafton County Administrator Andrew Dorsett said Wednesday that the most updated information he has comes from the National Association of Counties (NACo).
NACo reports that Grafton County is slated to receive an estimated $17,432,836 while Coös County is slated to receive an estimated $6,121,449.
NACo’s website notes, however, that these are proposed allocations from the U.S. Treasury. While they are informed by the House of Representatives and the Congressional Research Service, they are subject to change.
Dorsett said Wednesday afternoon that while the county does not have a clear plan for the funds yet, they are working quickly on possible uses.
Dorsett said Grafton’s $17.4 million could be used to cover broadband internet or courthouse infrastructure. He also said that this round of federal aid, unlike the CARES act, will cover revenue losses due to COVID-19.
“Because of COVID, there have been some significant revenue losses,” Dorsett said. “For example at the nursing home, the jail, and the sheriff’s department … just because the demand for services has changed.”
He said N.H. counties are banding together and working with The Dupont Group, a Concord-based consulting firm, to get ahead on funding requirements and ensure they will be in compliance.
On the local front, a March 8 estimate from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform details projected allocations for all N.H. towns.
According to the document, Littleton would receive around $581,000, Haverhill would receive $452,000 and Lancaster would receive $322,000.
Most other area towns would receive around $100,000 with allowances based on population. The smallest allocation in the area is projected to be an estimated $26,000 headed to Easton.
According to the N.H. Municipal Association (NHMA), 50% of town aid will be sent to the state government within 60 days of the plan’s enactment, and then sent to towns within 30 days of that.
The other 50% of funds will be distributed 12 months later.
Dorsett, recently the Littleton town manager, said that town funding will be authorized for infrastructure, water, sewer and broadband projects.
He worries that towns unprepared for the funds’ arrival may miss out, though he thinks Littleton is likely well set up.
According to the NHMA, towns may also use the federal funds to assist households, businesses or nonprofits or to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
Towns will have until 2024 to use the funds to cover qualifying expenses.
The state of New Hampshire itself is estimated to receive $959 million.
Other categories of aid will support N.H. residents as well.
“There will be significant additional dollars coming to New Hampshire through public health support, rental assistance, and many other provisions in the bill,” said Sydney Peterson, Deputy Press Secretary for Senator Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., on Wednesday.
