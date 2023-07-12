Details Unsealed In Federal Human Smuggling Case From Pittsburg

Federal prosecutors have recently released details in the June 13 human smuggling case in Pittsburg. (Photo contributed by the U.S. Border Patrol)

Federal prosecutors in New Hampshire have unsealed the details in the case involving a New York man accused of smuggling ten suspected unauthorized immigrants from Mexico and Central America across the Canadian border into Pittsburg, an incident that the U.S. Border Patrol said followed at least two suspected illegal alien crossings in recent weeks.

Abraham Hernandez, 27, was indicted on three felony counts of bringing in and harboring aliens. Prosecutors announced his arrest on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments