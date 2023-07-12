Details Unsealed In Federal Human Smuggling Case From Pittsburg

Federal prosecutors in New Hampshire have unsealed the details in the case involving a New York man accused of smuggling ten suspected unauthorized immigrants from Mexico and Central America across the Canadian border into Pittsburg, an incident that the U.S. Border Patrol said followed at least two suspected illegal alien crossings in recent weeks.
Abraham Hernandez, 27, was indicted on three felony counts of bringing in and harboring aliens. Prosecutors announced his arrest on Friday.
According to a check with the court on Wednesday, Hernandez is scheduled to be arraigned at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire in Concord on July 25.
In the 7-page affidavit supporting the criminal complaint, which was one of the documents unsealed by prosecutors, John Marquissee, a U.S. Border Patrol agent and intelligence officer at the Beecher Falls Station in Canaan, said the Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector Dispatch advised of cross-border illicit activity on the night of June 13 and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police specifically observed ten people with backpacks walking south from Canada toward Halls Stream Road in Pittsburg.
“Based on the number of subjects, their backpacks, the area, and time of the notification, it seemed probable to responding agents that the individuals were going to illegally enter the United States through the woods near Pittsburg,” he wrote.
Historically, the area has been exploited by transcontinental criminal organizations to smuggle illegal contraband into the United States and border patrol agents assigned to the Beecher Falls Station are aware that suspected illegal aliens had used the Halls Stream Road area to cross into the U.S. on at least two nighttime occasions in recent weeks, said Marquissee.
At about 10:37 p.m. on June 13, a concerned citizen who lives along Halls Stream Road contacted Border Patrol agents about a white Honda SUV parked in his driveway (at the end of a public road that is sparsely populated and usually not used by non-residents, especially at night) that took off at a high rate of speed after he turned on his porch light, he said.
A border patrol agent had previously seen the vehicle about an hour earlier.
At nearly 11 p.m., about 20 minutes after the citizen’s call, that agent, Dustin Norsworthy, observed the vehicle exiting Halls Stream Road and then traveling at a high rate of speed “and which appeared to be loaded with weight over its passenger capacity and was leaning to one side.”
Norsworthy activated his lights and sirens and made a motor vehicle stop at Route 3 and Bishop Brook Road.
“BPA Norsworthy approached the Honda CRV [a small SUV rated for five passengers] and observed people in the trunk and backseat area who appeared to be hiding their heads,” said Marquissee.
The driver identified himself as Abraham Hernandez and, when asked by Norsworthy, said he picked up the occupants on the side of the road.
“The agent asked the subjects in the back where they were born and eight stated Mexico and one stated Guatemala,” said Marquissee. “Each subject stated they did not possess proper immigration documents to be in or remain in the United States legally.”
All subjects, including the driver, were transported to the Beecher Falls Border Patrol Station for processing.
According to the affidavit, Border Patrol agents interviewed at least three of the smuggled passengers, following passengers’ waiving of their Miranda rights.
One said he was from Mexico and met a person in Canada to help him cross the border and that he was willing to pay $5,000 in U.S. dollars after arriving in the United States, and with the intent to go to California.
“[He] stated two men in a van transported them to the border and gave them directions to cross,” wrote Marquissee. “[He] stated that the vehicle that picked them up after crossing into the United States was waiting for them after he crossed … [and] the driver told the group to get in and hide. [He] stated he did not feel safe how he was positioned in the vehicle while it was driving.”
The second person interviewed told agents he was from Mexico, arrived in Canada in February, was planning to return to Mexico, and met a smuggler on Facebook through a group called “Mexicanos en Toronto.”
He said that he was going to pay $3,000 in Canadian dollars after crossing, and if no work was available in the United States, he would return to Canada, said Marquissee.
The third man interviewed said he arrived in Toronto eight days earlier and found arrangements to cross into the United States on the WhatsApp group and that he was willing to pay $5,000 after crossing, according to the affidavit.
Hernandez faces a maximum federal prison sentence of five years followed by three years of supervised release.
He is being represented by attorney Jaye Rancourt of the federal defender’s office.
Hernandez has since been released from custody on bail with conditions that include the surrendering of his passport and the prohibition of obtaining another passport.
Representatives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection could not be reached for comment by press time Thursday to determine if the agency has seen a noticeable increase in similar human smuggling cases at the New Hampshire and eastern Vermont borders in recent years and if any data is available.
