ST. JOHNSBURY — High levels of carbon monoxide were found in a Federal Street apartment building Saturday morning, but early detection alerted tenants to the presence of the “silent killer.”
The Vermont Division of Fire Safety credited functioning CO detectors for the evacuation of the building with no ill-effects to residents.
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department responded to the emergency at 29 Federal St. about 6 a.m. Saturday. Multiple trucks and several firefighters went there. Assistant Fire Chief Brad Reed said the extra response was necessary to get the needed ventilation equipment to the scene.
Firefighters arrived and heard an alarm sounding. A four-beep alarm tone indicated the presence of carbon monoxide.
Firefighters found 45-50 parts per million of carbon monoxide in the first-floor common areas with 30 ppm detected on the second floor. The building was evacuated as firefighters began assessing the buildings CO Levels. The basement level was found to be 180-190 ppm. The problem was linked to a malfunctioning furnace. The faulty heating appliance was taken out of service until it was fixed.
The Division of Fire Safety reported that the building had undergone previous inspections that verified working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
The report noted, “The combination smoke/co alarm activated as designed and provided critical early warning to the occupants allowing immediate evacuation before any adverse health conditions were experienced.”
The multi-apartment building is owned by Spates Family LLC, which is based in Newport.
The Fire Division statement noted carbon monoxide is called the “silent killer.” It is a colorless odorless gas that accumulates in the bloodstream, causing worsening health consequences based on the amount of the gas in the air and duration of exposure. A reference guide for the risks notes:
• 50 ppm: No adverse effects in an eight-hour exposure;
• 200 ppm: Mild headache after 2-3 hours exposure;
• 400 ppm: Headache and nausea 1-2 hours exposure;
• 800 ppm: Headache, nausea, and dizziness after 45 minutes; collapse and unconsciousness after 1-hour of exposure
• 1,000 ppm: Loss of consciousness after 1-hour exposure.
“Carbon monoxide can only be detected by a properly working carbon monoxide alarm or special air monitoring equipment,” the report states.
