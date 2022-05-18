Detractors & Supporters Weigh In On Half-Million Dollar Welcome Center, Funded By Anonymous Donor

FRANCONIA — Residents on Monday made their positions known on the new welcome center taking shape in town, a half-million-dollar project between the library and town hall that is being funded by an anonymous donor and is slated for completion in July.
Most residents who spoke during the public hearing at Franconia Town Hall applauded the Select Board for the effort.
Others were less supportive and believe the board should have listened to the town vote in 2021 that rejected $275,000 in funding for the project, which began as a rebuilding of the public restrooms and warming hut by the skating rink, and evolved to a tear-down of the old building and construction of the new.
Franconia resident Virginia Jeffryes said her position can be read into the meeting minutes.
“I’m in favor of the welcome center and I’m not happy with the sort of kerfuffle about the whole thing that’s developed into yet another angry situation,” she said.
Providing an update on the project and informing residents on how it reached its current stage was Town Administrator Kim Cowles, who said things are moving along well.
The walls and trusses on the building were put up this week and the water main has been moved to the back lot line, she said.
The town signed a $419,000 contract with Conneston Construction and has weekly meetings with company representatives.
The portion of the water from the town lines, costing $38,500, is funded from the donated money, as is about $5,000 in landscaping expenses, connection to the septic system that is about another $5,000, and $10,000 in paving from the edge of the parking lot to the new welcome center.
At town meeting 2020, residents voted to raise $100,000 for the replacement of the warming hut and public restrooms, said Cowles.
Another vote in 2021 to raise $275,000 for the construction of a new building was voted down.
“After lengthy conversation based on where we were with the climate with COVID and the availability of equipment, manpower and whatnot it was voted to not fund it in that year and develop another plan for the following year,” said Cowles.
After the failed vote, a generous donor approached the town to say they would like to see the project move forward and to ask if the town would accept money to make it happen, she said.
“We had a public hearing last July and the Select board voted to accept those monies and we presented a plan to move forward, and that plan was to get rid of the two buildings and combine them into one, to move the chamber of commerce into the same building with the warming hut and public bathrooms,” said Cowles.
The project was put out to bid in the fall of 2021, when a bid that was too high came in, she said.
So the town decided to wait until spring, when Cowles met with building inspector, Allan Clark, discussed solar power with the energy committee, and the project was re-bid.
“We knew it was going to come above the initial amount that the donor said they were going to contribute,” said Cowles. “We then had a conversation with the donating party and they agreed to fund whatever would be necessary to get this project going and completed. We accepted a reasonable bid that came in for $419,000.”
With Conneston having to get to other jobs, the whole premise was for the company to begin the welcome center right away, she said.
“Should we have had this public hearing before that?” said Cowles. “Absolutely. That’s my bad. Should I have gotten it in writing from the donating party that they were willing to contribute up to $1 million in funds to get this project done? Absolutely. Again, my bad. But we are here now and we are moving forward. We are replacing a building that was part of the town inventory already. There’s no change to the site plan. It’s combining the two buildings into one. We’ve always had public bathrooms and a welcome center and that’s what it’s going to continue to be moving forward. I think we have a great opportunity that we were able to take advantage of. We’re using the $100,000 that was voted on in 2020 and everything else is coming from some very generous people in town.”
Another public hearing will be scheduled because a donation is also available to install a footbridge over the Gale River (connecting Dow Field to the area around the library), she said.
“We are a very lucky community,” said Cowles. “Nothing of Dow Park is paid for except for maintenance through taxpayer dollars. The land was donated, the playground was donated, and the pavilion, gazebo and all the construction of the playing fields, same as what’s happening back here. We need to realize how lucky we are as a community.”
Citizen Views
Resident Jim Walker offered his perspective on the welcome center.
“My concern is more on procedure than with the actual merits of the project,” he said. “As you know, in 2021 we did not pass that article for the welcome center. An article can have two components to it, an appropriation and a purpose. Appropriations lapse after a year. I don’t think the purpose lapsed. I don’t think the welcome center has been duly authorized.”
A warrant article could have been presented at the 2022 town meeting warrant asking residents if they want a free welcome center, but there was no such article, said Walker.
“We didn’t do it, and now we’re talking about a bridge,” he said.
Walker said he hopes the town will engage the people that they’re working for on significant projects that have big impacts on the town.
“I’m the record that I don’t think this is a legal expenditure,” he said of the welcome center.
Select Board members Dan Walker and Jill Brewer said town legal counsel, Laura Spector-Morgan, concluded it is a legal expenditure.
Reading Spector-Morgan’s opinion, Brewer said, “While New Hampshire does have a ‘no means no’ provision under the law, that provision provides that when the town votes down funding for a purpose in a given year the selectmen may not expend money for that purpose that year. So the 2021 vote does not affect the selectmen’s ability to spend funds on a welcome center in 2022.”
Because the welcome center is funded by donations, the expenditure of those funds is governed by RSA 31:95-b, which provides that expenditures and donations are exempt from all provisions of RSA 32, the municipal budget law, relative to expenditures of town funds, including ‘no means no,’ she said.
“So even if we had a vote that failed in 2022, which we do not, the town could still accept and expend the donation for that purpose,” said Brewer.
Resident Russ Cumbee said just because the Select Board can do it, doesn’t mean they should.
“Over the years, I’ve seen several times where the Select Board has found a way to ignore the will of the voters at town meeting,” he said. “You go to your lawyer and your lawyer says, ‘Yeah, you can do this.’ It’s like you’re finding a way to get around taxpayers who don’t agree with your position. Maybe you can do it, but I’m not sure that makes it right. I think you ought to pay attention to what the people of this town are saying when they come to town meeting.”
Resident John Brooks took the opposite view and said the town should trust the Select Board.
“It’s a moving situation,” said Brooks. “Suddenly, you have a donor … and it’s not like you can bring a meeting together and throw out questions and answers that quickly.”
The Select Board is empowered to make decisions based on information that comes in, and in this case, the opportunity for the welcome center is not lost, he said.
“You’re going to be getting $400 a month in rent from this new building, “said Brooks. “That will help subsidize the cost to the town. I want to thank you. I had a lot of questions in the last week. I’ve had total transparency and understand the process better.”
Resident Peter Grote said the new building of about 1,600-square feet will be larger than the 450-square-foot previous building and that could equate to more heating and maintenance expenses.
Cowles said the new building will be more energy-efficient and the $400 in monthly rent will help offset maintenance costs.
Resident Jane Brewer said there seems to be an undercurrent of feeling that the Select Board is not supported by the town.
“In every single election the folks you see in front of you have been overwhelmingly elected,” she said. “Any one of you who has a disagreement with how the Select Board is handling things, run and see who the town chooses.”
Resident Tom Allen voiced his support.
“Thank you for what you’ve done and what you’ve added to the quality of this community,” said Allen, to applause from most residents in the room.
Resident Jayne O’Connor said a new welcome center is sorely needed and is coming at a time when things are blossoming in Franconia.
“We need people to take care of things in this town,” she said. “I’m glad to see that it’s you people. You are the ones that we voted for, to put you in charge of these sorts of things … I do dislike the micromanaging that goes on. It’s very obvious and sometimes I feel like people are trying to control the town from the audience. I do hope that we can now put this particular project to rest and enjoy it and look forward to it being done and people being able to use it.”
Resident Dawn Steele said there’s sometimes a misperception about people asking questions, and questions and answers can result in better decisions for the town.
Before the welcome center discussion, the Select Board held a public hearing on the Franconia Water Commission’s proposed use of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 federal stimulus funding to complete the water infrastructure upgrades for the Mittersill area of town, a project the commissioners said is needed for quality water.
Some residents suggested that the town, which has until 2026 to spend the money, hold off before committing to the water project and said Franconia has other needs, among them public safety needs.
Select Board members said they haven’t yet made a decision on where to spend the ARPA money and are gathering public input.
