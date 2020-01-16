Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Wind energy support Susan Boucher of Holland holds a sign on June 12, 2017 while a Dairy Air Wind Project crew attempts to launch a weather balloon on the site of a proposed large wind turbine. (File Photo)
The Vermont Public Utilities Commission held a site visit in June 2017 on Dairy Air Farm in Holland where developers proposed to raise a large wind turbine close to School Road. (File Photo)
The Champney family of Dairy Air Farm in Holland explains on Nov. 7, 2017 to fellow Holland residents why they wanted to host a large wind turbine on their farm. (File Photo)
HOLLAND — Renewable energy developer David Blittersdorf on Thursday dropped his Dairy Air Wind Project, the last remaining wind energy project being developed in Vermont.
Blittersdorf cited a current political environment in Vermont under Vermont Gov. Phil Scott that he said is hostile to wind energy as the leading cause of the decision to kill the project. He challenged Vermonters to change the laws that restrict renewable energy projects like wind.
