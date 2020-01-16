HOLLAND — Renewable energy developer David Blittersdorf on Thursday dropped his Dairy Air Wind Project, the last remaining wind energy project being developed in Vermont.

Blittersdorf cited a current political environment in Vermont under Vermont Gov. Phil Scott that he said is hostile to wind energy as the leading cause of the decision to kill the project. He challenged Vermonters to change the laws that restrict renewable energy projects like wind.

