Developer Plans Six-Unit Apartment Building In Downtown Whitefield

WHITEFIELD — A local developer has announced plans for residential housing in the heart of town.
David Scalley aims to build a six-unit apartment building at 11 Main St., a 1.42 acre property located off of Kings Square.
The apartment building would replace the former Whitefield Hardware Store, a vacant 9,000 square-foot structure that Scalley intends to demolish.
Scalley’s project addresses a statewide issue.
New Hampshire faces a housing crisis with high demand, low availability, and a vacancy rate below one percent.
The situation has become so dire that Gov. Chris Sununu launched InvestNH, a $100 million fund using federal dollars to increase the state’s housing stock.
“We have a housing shortage beyond short,” he said.
Scalley has already received a demolition permit for 11 Main St. and has submitted a grant application to InvestNH to cover demolition costs.
It would be Scalley’s fourth multi-unit rental property in Whitefield. Earlier this year he received Planning Board site plan approval for a 20-unit housing development off Route 116.
Scalley called Whitefield a prime location for housing development.
The bedroom community is strategically located between major employers in Carroll, Lancaster and Littleton, and has proved attractive to area workers.
Scalley said his tenants include medical professionals and service industry workers, many of whom have relocated from out of state, and that additional housing is required to meet growing employer demand.
The New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority has estimated that 20,000 new workforce housing units are needed statewide.
Not only would Scalley’s project address the housing shortage, it would also support downtown revitalization efforts.
The proposed six-unit apartment building would replace a 132-year-old commercial structure that has been vacant for approximately four years, Scalley said.
It would complement other downtown efforts such as the ongoing rehabilitation of historic The Allard Block and a push to renovate and expand the public library.
“There’s definitely things happening downtown,” Scalley said. “We want to help take out the old and bring in the new.”
