Developer Proposes 60 Apartment Units Beside Golf Course

BETHLEHEM — As the town experiences a surge in growth, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based developer is proposing 60 apartment units at the top of Long Hill beside the Bethlehem Country Club clubhouse along Route 302/Main Street.
David Brantley is seeking a special exception from the Bethlehem Zoning Board of Adjustment to allow a multi-family housing development on 3.3 acres of land in the town’s District 1 Main Street zone, where multi-family housing is not allowed without an exception.
A public hearing before the ZBA had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 11, until it was canceled.
On Monday, Brantley, at least temporarily, pulled his special exception request following social media conversations about the project, and he told the town office that he will be in touch when he can provide more clarity about his plans.
The property at 1895 Main St., much of it currently wooded, is owned by Richard Gould and is listed for sale by Peabody and Smith Realty.
According to his special exception application, Brantley is proposing a four-building apartment complex of one- and two-bedroom apartments with 18 units each in two buildings facing Main Street and 12 units each in lower buildings facing the golf course.
While all will have similar design aesthetics, some units will be reserved for more affordable housing and others will be more upscale, he said in the application.
The building heights will be between 45 and 50 feet, though Bethlehem has a height limit of 40 feet in the district, which means Brantley would have to go before zoners for another special exception to exceed 40 feet.
A swimming pool is also in the current plan.
According to the project narrative, “The proposed multi-family units will provide affordable luxury living for Bethlehem’s existing families and new residents. There will be a minimum turnover of tenants and strict policies and procedures for residents. Also, potential tenants will be vetted to better ensure tenant behavior and property management … This new complex will provide new low maintenance living options for new and existing residents with immediate walking access to the country club and other businesses on Main Street.”
The property was once home to the Alpine Hotel, which had more than twice the units being proposed, said Brantley.
Tenants will be required to follow municipal noise ordinances to limit noise, which will be monitored, and the pool would have hours to reduce noise and activity in early mornings and evenings, he said.
According to the application, lighting would reduce the impact to nearby properties and the driveway will be one way in and out and the traffic flow decided by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
In ZBA documents, Brantley said he does not anticipate a substantial increase in traffic because some units would be leased to part-time residents, and residents will be able to walk to nearby destinations during the warm months.
“The property will be developed to complement the charm of Bethlehem’s downtown district while also incorporating higher-end finishes and options for residents,” Brantley said in the project narrative. “The development will reflect similar attributes of the previous building on the property, the Alpine Hotel … The property will likely have a positive impact on the Main Street District as it will bring 50-60 families within walking distances of the businesses.”
He said he expects a minimum impact on the local schools.
“As Bethlehem continues to grow, it attracts older adults and those looking to escape the city life,” said Brantley. “We believe that the complex will attract some individuals looking for second homes near the hiking, biking and recreation that Bethlehem and the White Mountains have to offer.”
A voice mail message left with Brantley on Monday after inquiring about the timeline for construction following the needed local and state approvals was not returned by press time.
In September, Brantley’s son, Joel, who has a house in Bethlehem, went before the Bethlehem Planning Board seeking approval of the site plan for a community cabin project, similar to Presidential Mountain Resort, that he and his father are planning off of Maple Street/Route 142, a development that will consist of two large cabins and eight smaller cabins for 35 to 40 people.
Planners approved the site plan on the condition the campground is granted the wetlands and driveway permits from the state.
