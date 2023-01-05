Developers Plan 96 Unit Housing Complex In Lyndon

This story will be updated.
LYNDON — A proposed development would address a regional housing shortage.
Northeast Kingdom natives Bud Stevens and Josh Simpson, doing business as Stevens & Simpson Development, have unveiled tentative plans for the 96-unit Miller’s Run Complex on Route 122.
The estimated $15 million project would be built in three phases over five years, with a 50-50 mix of apartments and condominiums.
Developers hope to break ground this year.
It’s a labor of love for Stevens and Simpson, who want to support economic development in their hometown area.
“We’re locals,” Stevens said. “I was born in St. Johnsbury and [Simpson] was born in Lyndon. We’re both trying to help the community. We’re at a stage in our lives where we’ve worked hard, we can see where the need is, and this is one way to help.”
The Miller’s Run Complex has received strong interest from local employers, including Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Shawn Tester, CEO of NVRH, is a minority investor and enthusiastic supporter of the project.
“The workforce housing shortage in this area is so acute, I feel very strongly it’s important for us to support any project that is attempting to address those issues,” he said.
NVRH currently has 51 job openings, 27 of them nursing positions, and has struggled to fill those vacancies due to a lack of affordable, quality housing.
“We simply don’t have the housing stock we need to attract the workforce that’s necessary to support our communities, our healthcare system, and our population,” Tester said.
Stevens and Simpson understand the need.
“[Simpson] is an apartment building owner. He has a list as long as his arm of people looking for places to stay,” Stevens said. “We also have friends in the community who own businesses or run large companies. They are trying to recruit, and they’ve lost people because those people can’t find a place to live.”
The Miller’s Run Complex remains in its early stages.
The 17-acre parcel was purchased in the spring and developers continue work to raise capital and secure permits.
The process of redistricting the property from Commercial/Industrial to Residential Neighborhood has cleared the Planning Commission and will go to the Select Board for final approval.
The project will also require a conditional use permit for a planned unit development from the Lyndon Development Review Board.
In addition, the District 7 Environmental Commission must determine if the project requires an Act 250 permit, although Stevens said the location does not pose significant wetland or floodplain issues.
The developers have not determined the price point for apartments and condominium units. However, the condos are expected to be a mix of high-end units and affordable units (under $200,000).
Stevens and Simpson intend to use local suppliers, vendors, tradesmen and contractors on the job, in order to “keep the money in town,” Stevens said.
The Millers Run Complex would be centrally located a half-mile from the interstate, a mile from area schools, and within close proximity to area employers and commercial centers.
Said Stevens, “It seems like it’s the perfect location to have some high-density housing built.”
Stevens and Simpson recently put a sign on the site to promote interest and attract additional investors. The sign has generated plenty of attention and discussion.
According to Stevens, the feedback has been overwhelmingly supportive of the project.
“So far, everything has been positive,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.