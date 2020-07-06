Developers Want End To Ban On Some NEK Solar Projects

Northern Vermont solar developers say a hold on projects should be lifted now that upgrades to the electric grid are in the works.
Constraints on the northern Vermont power grid prompted state utility regulators on the Vermont Public Utilities Commission to put a stop two years ago on the permit application process for four different, medium-sized solar projects.
But on May 21, the commission approved transmission line upgrades in Lowell, Eden, Johnson and Morrisville.
In response, developers of 500-kilowatt net metered projects planned for Bloomfield, Brighton and Lemington in Essex County and Eden in Lamoille County are asking the commission to lift the hold on their applications for certificates of public good.
A 500-kilowatt solar project is the same size at the Catamount project near the Tractor Supply in Derby or the project near the landfill in Coventry.
In filings with the commission, “parties argued that the transmission upgrades have the potential to affect the commission’s decision in this matter,” stated Mary Jo Krolewski, the hearing officer in the case.
She gave the parties until July 14 to comment on the situation.
Renewable energy projects have been hurt by the grid’s limitations in recent years.
Regional grid operators had reduced production of electricity from existing large renewable energy projects like the Lowell and Sheffield wind turbines because the grid could not handle the generation of more electricity at certain times.
Any new solar projects in the part of the grid called the Sheffield-Highgate Export Interface (SHEI) would cause further limits.
The limitations on new generation of electricity put a stop to one mid-sized solar project. The Vermont Supreme Court upheld a decision last fall by the commission to deny a certificate of public good for a 500-kilowatt solar project in Derby.
And the situation added to the difficulties and delayed a developer faced in trying to site a large, single wind turbine on a dairy farm in Holland. That project was eventually dropped.
