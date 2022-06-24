ST. JOHNSBURY — Aided at times by a cell phone flashlight due to a lack of electricity, the Development Review Board powered through a full agenda at the Welcome Center that included approval of a downtown cannabis store plan.
Shortly after DRB Chair Rich Lyon called the meeting to order at 7 p.m., the lights went out and stayed that way for the duration. Only two days beyond the longest day of the year, the meeting, attended by four DRB members and about a dozen members of the public, carried on thanks to sufficient daylight through several west-facing windows.
Cell phone flashlights were needed a couple of times to read from documents.
Green Mountain Power’s Kristin Kelly reported that the outage was caused by a tree down on Barker Avenue that took out equipment and damaged lines. Crews responded and restored power to 178 customers at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
The DRB meets monthly, and the board stayed the course of the meeting Thursday, hearing from multiple petitioners and townspeople.
Among the requests was a change of use and sign installation application by Matthew and Aleha Racenet, who hope to open Northeast Kannabis on Railroad Street.
“We are in the process of becoming a retail cannabis company as well as a potential manufacturing facility to create edibles, topicals, tinctures, etc. and to provide safe, controlled, tested products to the public rather than the black market, untested products that are on the streets now,” Matthew Racenet told the board.
The request before the DRB was permission for sign installation on the front of the building at 166 Railroad St. and change of use to the basement level for light industrial use and change of use to the ground floor to retail. The most recent use of the building was as an office for Northeast Kingdom Learning Services, which is moving next week to space on Eastern Avenue.
Aleha Racenet assured the board that the building’s exterior will not change in a significant way other than repair and repainting. She also said that parking would not be an issue because they will be renting space from Irving Oil, which owns the property south of the proposed Northeast Kannabis store.
Lyons probed a bit about what the manufacturing side of the operation would look like. He was told that the facility would not be growing marijuana plants or taking mature plants to dry. That process will happen wherever the plants are grown.
The Racenets have not yet committed to the manufacturing part of their business, but they see the potential for success in that area with the opening of the cannabis marketplace in the state.
“As the market progresses, outdoor growers are going to have a surplus of product, and one of the things we see as a solution to that problem is doing what’s called supercritical CO2 extractions,” Matt Racenet said. Supercritical CO2 extraction is used in a wide array of extraction systems from essential oils to decaffeinated coffee. The process at Northeast Kannabis would give the Racenets the cannabis oil necessary to infuse into the products they would make. An industrial kitchen would be built in the building’s basement.
With the DRB approval given unanimously by the members in attendance Thursday evening (Lyons, Keith Chamberlin, Elizabeth Emmons, and Barry Waldner), the Racenets can prepare the space, but they can’t open the retail shop until they’re authorized with an operational license by the state’s Cannabis Control Board. The earliest dispensaries can open is October.
