ST. JOHNSBURY — From a Devil Dog (U.S. Marine) fighting in Okinawa during WWII to a daredevil rolling cars in his 90s, the long and active life of Edward “Pete” Racine came to an end earlier this month.

Pete lived six days past his 98th birthday, dying from complications from pneumonia and heart disease on Dec. 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments