ST. JOHNSBURY — From a Devil Dog (U.S. Marine) fighting in Okinawa during WWII to a daredevil rolling cars in his 90s, the long and active life of Edward “Pete” Racine came to an end earlier this month.
Pete lived six days past his 98th birthday, dying from complications from pneumonia and heart disease on Dec. 10.
In life, the St. Johnsbury man did many things. As a Marine in World War II, he earned a Presidential Citation for serving in the battle of Okinawa in 1945. After wartime service, he came home. In the years that followed much of his life was all about cars. He fixed them, raced them, rolled them and sold them.
He worked as a self-employed mechanic before moving into sales, first at Lyndon Motors and then with Vinton Motors in St. Johnsbury.
He was a terrific car salesman at Vinton, said Ron Barrett, of St. Johnsbury, who first met Pete in the 1960s when Barrett was selling automotive parts for Sanel Auto. “He was their top salesman for a lot of years,” said Barrett.
Pete worked at Vinton for 16 years and retired as sales manager for the dealership.
When not trying to sell cars, he was racing them, first at Webster Flat in Lyndonville and then at Northeastern Speedway in Waterford.
Pete was one of the original members of the Northeastern Speedway, which opened in July 1959. A Speedway program from August 1959 that Big Bigelow wrote about in his Jan. 4, 2001 Strap In Racing Column in The Caledonian-Record notes that Pete was third in racing points with 28, behind R. Lowe with 31 and John Gammell with 43.
Twenty years later, in December 2021, Bigelow wrote about Pete again and his relationship to the track when Pete celebrated his 97th birthday by driving around the now rehabilitated Speedway track.
When Pete wasn’t racing at the track in the 1960s, he entertained spectators during intermission as a stunt driver rolling cars.
With old age, that particular thrill was something Pete sought to repeat. He was 92 when he completed a successful rollover at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford. He aimed to have Guinness World Records identify him as the oldest man to roll a car. The stunt took place 16 months after Pete’s wife of 70 years, Priscilla, died, and a long-time friend named Alfred Sleep said it was Pete’s way of reinvigorating his life after the loss.
“He’s looking for something to keep his spirits up and keep his life going,” said Sleep at the time. “He’s not ready to quit.”
And quit he did not.
In July 2020, at age 95, he tried to double-roll a car at Riverside Speedway in Groveton, N.H. The attempt failed as the car rolled onto the roof. The stunt was also a way to promote Accessible Racing, a non-profit organization that helps disabled military veterans and physically challenged civilians regain mobility and reintegrate into society.
Pete’s multiple car-rolling stunts in his 90s, despite the danger, were in keeping with his character, said Barrett. “He was extremely persistent; if he decided he was going to do something he was going to go through with it,” Barrett said.
As a military veteran, Pete was supportive of local organizations - he was a member of VFW Post 793 in St. Johnsbury - and was a frequent participant in the Veterans Summits at Lyndon State College and Northern Vermont University in Lyndon, with his last attendance in July 2021.
Thom Anderson, associate academic dean at NVU, and creator and organizer of the annual Veterans Summit, invited Racine to the college’s Student Veterans Association in May 2019 as an honorary guest. Anderson honored Pete for regular donations of food to the Veterans Association pantry.
Said Anderson at the time, “We adore Pete and like it when he joins our meetings … He has attended some of our socials and he enthralls everyone with his stories.”
Paul Bellefeuille, owner of the property where the Northeastern Speedway once roared with races until 1966 and where it now is rehabilitated in honor of its racing past, said Pete was a warm and easy guy to talk to.
“He was such a personable and loving and social guy,” said Bellefeuille (pronounced Bellfay).
Pete and Bellefeuille first met in 2008 after Bellefeuille and his wife, Lise, purchased the property and committed to restoring the racetrack, not for racing but for nostalgia and a way to honor local racing’s past and the racers.
Pete and Bellefeuille became friends and their contact had been constant. “He would call me or I would call him like every other day since 2008,” Bellefeuille said. They last spoke on Dec. 6, four days before Pete’s death.
He said he’s not used to Pete being gone. “Sometimes I think ‘I’ve got to call Pete now,’” said Bellefeuille.
Pete was very involved with the track restoration discussions, hosting gatherings that brought together former racers with the people doing the restoration work. Bellefeuille said Pete really enjoyed the return of the track.
“Pete always told me what I did gave him another 15 years to live,” said Bellefeuille.
Each year there is a reunion event at the track in July, and Bellefeuille said the event in 2023 will feature a remembrance of Pete.
Editor’s note: Pete Racine’s obituary appears in today’s paper.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.