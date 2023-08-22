Diana DeMuth Plays Last Final Fridays August 25 In St. J
Diana DeMuth plays the last Final Fridays show of the summer August 25 in St. Johnsbury.

ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s the finale of Final Fridays, and it promises to be like the previous two well-attended events in June and July as the concert series closes with a 7 p.m. show by Diana DeMuth.

Restless and ready to pave her own way, DeMuth has burst onto the singer-songwriter scene with a breathtaking voice and arresting perspective about life, love, and self-discovery. Her debut album “Misadventure” was released independently in 2020, and shortly after that, she sang a duet with Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz on his debut solo album “Vignettes,” which reached #1 on the Billboard Vinyl Charts, and sang on the Lumineers’ chart-topping album “Brightside.”

