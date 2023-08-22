Diana DeMuth Plays Last Final Fridays August 25 In St. J

ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s the finale of Final Fridays, and it promises to be like the previous two well-attended events in June and July as the concert series closes with a 7 p.m. show by Diana DeMuth.
Restless and ready to pave her own way, DeMuth has burst onto the singer-songwriter scene with a breathtaking voice and arresting perspective about life, love, and self-discovery. Her debut album “Misadventure” was released independently in 2020, and shortly after that, she sang a duet with Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz on his debut solo album “Vignettes,” which reached #1 on the Billboard Vinyl Charts, and sang on the Lumineers’ chart-topping album “Brightside.”
“Listen to her music,” urges Schultz. “Her voice will haunt you.”
DeMuth, a proud LGBTQ daughter of the Massachusetts coast, brings her songs to life in powerful and cathartic live performances supporting the likes of The Lumineers, Melissa Etheridge, Jade Bird, Amos Lee, The Felice Brothers, and Michael Franti. Rolling Stone calls DeMuth “a euphoric must-listen.”
While this is the last Friday night concert of the summer, one more is scheduled Sunday, August 27 at Dog Mountain, with the LowDown Brass Band at 5 p.m. Vendors will be available at both shows for food and drink purchases, but no outside alcohol is permitted.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are cited as community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at www.levitt.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.