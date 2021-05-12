Dick Hamilton, the driving force behind the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial and trailblazing tourism advocate for the White Mountains, was honored on Wednesday in Franconia Notch.
Hamilton, head of White Mountain Attractions for 35 years and past president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, spearheaded a memorial for the New Hampshire icon which fell from Cannon Cliff a little over 18 years ago. He raised hundreds of thousands in private funds and worked tirelessly to ensure locals and tourists would continue to visit the historic site.
A bench dedicated to Hamilton was unveiled in a ceremony on Wednesday that included remarks from Gov. Chris Sununu, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, representatives of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and longtime friend and State Representative Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown.
“We cannot thank you enough,” said Sununu, who added that Hamilton was “always willing to step up and go the extra mile.”
The ceremony, held in the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial’s Profile Plaza under cloudy skies, was attended by Hamilton himself as well as around 75 of his family, friends, local leaders and state park staff.
Hamilton’s son Trevor said that on days like Wednesday when the cliffside was hidden by clouds, his dad would say “the Old Man must be up there smoking his pipe.”
The granite bench, which overlooks Profile Lake towards the former home of the Old Man on Cannon Cliff, reads “Richard ‘Dick’ Hamilton: the Old Man’s best friend and the driving force behind the memorial.”
The bench was installed on Tuesday by Thompson, who runs Northern New England Field Services which constructed the Old Man Memorial Plaza, and others, in spite of hail that fell on the Notch.
“Dick has done an awful lot of work for an awful lot of years on this,” said Thompson.
Following the ceremony, Hamilton and Thompson sat together on the bench, looking up at the New Hampshire landmark as the clouds cleared.
Hamilton spent much of his life working in and around Franconia Notch State Park, driving through every day and saying good morning and good evening to the national natural landmark.
“The Old Man wanted to be here for this … he’s all broken up about it,” Thompson joked to Hamilton.
In the memorial plaza stand seven stainless-steel “profilers” that, when viewed from the correct angle, replicate a perfect profile of the former rock face against the cliffside. The project was largely been paid for through the sales of 1,100 granite “pavers” which are set in the plaza with engraved names and messages.
While the plaza was initially dedicated on June 12, 2011, additions and improvements were completed last September. The site is in the process of being turned over to the state.
Hamilton’s bench lies just past the memorial plaza on the way to a fishing platform on the shore of Profile Lake.
Brian Fowler, current president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, said Wednesday that the memorial was a “home run” of an idea.
Fowler said that on summer weekends over 1,500 people a day visit the free attraction and many are touched by the evocative space.
“And for all those years, Dick’s been right here,” said Fowler.
Future planned improvements to the site include a fish ladder between the trout pond and Profile Lake as well as more “paver” stones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.