Dick Lawrence Honored With Service Above Self Award

At a recent Lyndonville Rotary Club meeting, Richard Lawrence was honored with a Service Above Self Award for his years of community service which included: Dairy Farmer, Town of Lyndon, State of Vermont House of Representatives, Caledonia County Fair, Farm and Garden Retail, Northeastern Vermont Development Association, Lyndon Institute and the Lyndonville Rotary Club. Pictured from left are Heather Tanner, Chip Devenger, Patty Emery, Brett Gale, Ken Burchesky, Steve Feltus, Tim O'Neil, Rotary President Bruce Comiskey, Clint Brake, Richard Lawrence, Joe Benning, Secretary Barb Miller, Peter Miller and Lori Leonard. (Courtesy photo)

