LITTLETON, NH — All Saints Episcopal Church, in conjunction with 18 churches, civic groups and individuals will serve Dinner Bell take-out meals from the parish hall vestibule starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

Participants are asked to enter from the Littleton Community Center Parking lot. The Community Center provides ample parking and access to the Parrish Hall. Dinner Bell operates from September through May and provides a hot meal to all who attend at no charge.

