The Episcopal Church in Vermont announced the approval of more than $32,000 in grants during the second half of 2019. Included among the recipients is St. Peter’s Vicarage in Lyndonville. The award is for $8,700.
On-site living quarters were once a common feature of Episcopal churches, but increasingly fewer priests are opting to live in a vicarage, rectory, or parish house today, instead using the space for gatherings, administration, or other purposes. At St. Peter’s in Lyndonville the attached vicarage has been repurposed in recent years to function as a rental residence.
