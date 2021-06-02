LITTLETON — It was a grassroots effort conceived last year during the pandemic.
Now, with a volunteer committee made up of local business owners, Discover Littleton, a new marketing initiative aimed at drawing more visitors to town, highlighting each of Littleton’s neighborhoods and eventually hosting events, is up and running.
“Our group has launched the website at discoverlittleton.com and we’re currently putting together a brochure and map of Littleton that will be printed this month with over 25 sponsors,” Veronica Francis, owner of NotchNet and the GoLittleton Pollyanna Glad Shop on Main Street that will serve as the welcome center, said Wednesday.
“We’re excited,” she said. ” It’s more about promoting the whole town – that’s where all the neighborhoods come in – and making Littleton become the destination. That’s why we have the brochures and the web site and the welcome center.”
The effort, which began in earnest in August when word was put out seeking volunteers interested in serving on the committee, fills a void in the community by specifically targeting tourist-based marketing.
For Discover Littleton, Francis partnered with Allen Haggett, owner of ASH Supply Co., who also serves on the committee.
To promote the entire town, the website features information, photographs, and videos of each of Littleton’s neighborhoods.
The eight designated neighborhoods are the Apthorp and Union Street District, Cottage Street, Main Street of the Mountains, Meadow Street, Moore Dam, North West, Remich Park and the River District.
Visitors are presented with things to do, eating and drinking establishments, shopping opportunities, trails, paths and parks, and arts and culture.
“The brochure features a map showing the whole town with color-coded neighborhoods and an illustrated walking tour of downtown,” she said.
Also serving on the committee is Dan Demoras, owner of White Mountains Canning.
“It is a collaborative effort and our goal is to promote Littleton as a destination for visitors of all ages,” said Francis.
She spoke of the beginnings, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was last summer and we had more people driving up here for the first time who had never been to Littleton and were just discovering Littleton,” said Francis. “That’s where the name came from, from the first-timers coming here during the pandemic when we didn’t have our usual international visitors. We got such a positive response last year.”
As for promoting events, Discover Littleton is just beginning to look at them and is currently focused on promoting events that are already going on, but Haggett, Demoras, and others are interested in hosting new events in the future, she said.
