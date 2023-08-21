Discover St. J Launching Fall Festival

ST. JOHNSBURY — Discover St. Johnsbury will bring back foliage festivals to St. Johnsbury after several years without the traditional celebration.
Fall for St. Johnsbury is a new take on tradition, and will take place Saturday, October 7. The event will feature a wide variety of activities all day long throughout town.
On Main Street, don’t miss an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast by St. Johnsbury Meals & Wheels at the Good Living Senior Center; the annual pie & secondhand book sale by the Friends of the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and a fall brunch at United Community Church.
On Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street, the day starts off with the St. Johnsbury Farmers Market from 9 a.m. -1 p.m., and continues with the St. J Vintage Market Curated by Haven, from noon-5 p.m. at Depot Square Park.
This new event will feature up to a dozen vintage apparel retailers, as well as food trucks. Catamount Film & Arts will present another St. J Art on the Street Gallery Stroll, with participating galleries and in-store activities within easy walking distance. More activities will be announced.
Patrons may want to leave time for scenic drives or bike routes around town, such as to the Fall Dog Party at Dog Mountain from noon-4 p.m., and organic apples and chocolate goods at Sweet Seasons Farm & Artisan Confections.
“St. Johnsbury is full of historic architecture, beautiful views, vibrant culture, and delicious treats that are worth exploring any day of the year,” says Gillian Sewake, Director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “But, we think that foliage season is the perfect time to fall in love with what St. Johnsbury has to offer.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.