Discover St. J Launching Fall Festival
Northeast Kingdom foliage such as seen here could be at or near peak in time for October 7's Fall for St. Johnsbury community event).

ST. JOHNSBURY — Discover St. Johnsbury will bring back foliage festivals to St. Johnsbury after several years without the traditional celebration.

Fall for St. Johnsbury is a new take on tradition, and will take place Saturday, October 7. The event will feature a wide variety of activities all day long throughout town.

