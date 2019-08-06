Are you an active member of community in St. Johnsbury or the surrounding towns? An educator committed to connecting classroom to community? Interested in documenting the culture of your community? Or simply curious about The Vermont Folklife Center?
Discovering Community will be in-residence in St. Johnsbury from Aug. 12-15. As part of our Summer Institute, we are looking forward to mixing and mingling with local educators, media makers, community-based artists, and anyone that is interested in learning more about the mission and work of The Vermont Folklife Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.