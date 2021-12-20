ST. JOHNSBURY — Amanda Colón knewshe was adopted when she was growing up.
Her mixed ethnicity was also known to her. The reputable adoption agency in New York City told her new parents she was of Jewish and Latin ancestry, which was a perfect match to them.
Her adoptive dad was Puerto Rican and her mom Jewish.
After her parents split up, she was raised by her mother, mainly with white family members. She always has identified by those markers - adopted, Jewish, and Puerto Rican.
But a few years back, Colón, who is 62 and lives in St. Johnsbury, working in education in Newport, decided to explore her heritage more deeply than the anecdotal stories she had carried all her life. She decided to send in a sample of her DNA to Ancestry.com and see what the results showed.
The information that came back sent her on a journey of self-discovery that in the past two years has also led her to forge a new racial equity and training business: Amethyst Affinity (https://amethystaffinity.com/)
Colón found out through her Ancestry.com DNA test that she is African-American on her birth father’s side, a discovery that has changed her life — for the better — and set her on a path to understand race and identity.
When she opened the email from Ancestry.com, it told her that on her birth father’s side her ancestors had come from the Cameroon, Congo and West Bantu peoples from Nigeria, Benin and Togo and Senegal regions of West Africa.
Part of the presentation she delivers in her workshops is her own personal story, of having been born to a Jewish woman and an African-American man, a singer of some acclaim, whom she learned died in his mid-30s of cancer. She’s gained more siblings and many more relatives, including a brother born to her birth mother, and two sisters from her birth father, as well as three sisters from her adopted dad with whom she was raised.
“My journey through my own racial identity development has brought me to a place of celebration and developing workshops to share my story and give folks a chance to journey their own racial identity regardless of the skin they are in,” Colón said this week.
Though initially, she said “It took me about three months to tell my family…” today she embraces her true ancestry, “It excites me, it makes me smile.”
Her Story Shared In USA Today
The story of Colón’s journey was chronicled, in August, in a supplement in USA Today about Race In America. Her sister, Luisa Colón, a freelance writer submitted the piece to the special section.
(The supplement can be found here: https://issuu.com/studiogannett/docs/race_in_america_2021)
In the story, which bore the headline DNA Discoveries: My sister’s decision to sign up for Ancestry.com changed her whole world, she wrote, “My half-sister Amanda and I didn’t know what to expect when we ordered mail-in ancestry kits. But we were pretty sure we wouldn’t share any biological ancestors, since Amanda is adopted. And while I got some expected results (confirmation that I am half Jewish and half Puerto Rican), and some unexpected ones (an unusual number of new aunts, uncles and cousins), Amanda was on the receiving end of much more surprising news.”
“Born in 1959, Amanda was adopted by our father, who was from Puerto Rico, and his first wife, who was Jewish. The Louise Wise Services adoption agency told the couple that the baby girl was also Puerto Rican and Jewish, and a match was made — ‘to everyone’s delight,’ says Amanda, who even as an infant had big brown eyes like our dad and a head full of dark curls. Oblivious about the adoption, people often commented about the father-daughter resemblance.”
“Having the USA Today article come out was really exciting, but mainly because my sister had connected my two worlds through her article. I had a chance to work with her to tell our family story,” said Colón. “I have made so many wonderful connections through my journey of my own racial identity and found acceptance about my heritage from my Jewish family, my Puerto Rican family, my Black family and my friends.”
“As a child, I never felt a connection with my skin color or my Jewish heritage. I was very much in the first stage of racial identity development for people of color, assimilating with the dominant culture,” said Colón. “Since receiving my DNA results, I have learned so much about myself and history, and the stories my new Black family has shared about racism in the 1940-1950.”
Through the years, Amanda would contact the agency to see if anyone had come looking for her, but no one had. She never stopped being curious about her birth family and finally.
For Colón, the path of discovery and education she’s been on since learning of her own heritage, has meant an immersive dive into learning as much as she can while keeping a perspective that contains no shame or blame, and she said her trainings seek to be immersive, inclusive and to propel understanding of diversity forward in a healthy, harmonious way.
Workshops In Vermont
“We don’t all walk the same path,” said Colón. Her trainings help people through the developmental stages of racial understanding, helping them to become successful at each stage. And she emphasizes that her approach involves no shaming, and no politics nor negativity. She aims to lead people on a journey of reflection which helps them gain wisdom and kindness, she emphasizes.
On her website, she states, “I work with anyone who is interested in developing their cultural awareness and racial identity development.”
Her new business, named after a female superhero named Amethyst who navigated between two worlds, created by her late dad, Ernie Colón, a cartoonist, offers workshops for educators, therapists and community members who are interested in identity development.
A masters-level clinician with degrees in human services at the graduate level and psychology undergraduate, Colón brings more than 35 years of experience in education as a program manager, director and outreach professional, with a focus on diversity and equity education.
She has worked in the Northeast Kingdom, where she moved from New York City at age 13, as well as in New York, where she worked in youth programs and received training from the Anti-Defamation League, Girls Incorporated, and Wise Guys. She was recently appointed to a seat on the Vermont Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council.
Since launching her new business, Colón has done workshops for University of Vermont’s Adoption Consortium, she says, for parents of trans-racial adoption and “three lovely groups of local Quakers.”
“Amanda approaches her trainings and engagement with communities from a compassionate and caring space,” Carlinne Delima of St. Johnsbury, said. “She is eager to serve her community and open to share her own lived experience with racial identity development.”
“Some of the challenges I have run into trying to connect with people to share my work is that the folks that would be making the decision about whether the workshop is necessary for their school or organization are in the White racial group and don’t necessarily feel that it is relevant,” she said.
Colón went on, “As a teen in New York City, my father, who was Puerto Rican, faced racism himself. He was denied an apartment in a new high-rise, but when his White wife went to ask about apartments, she was told there were many to view.”
“Her new business is great because Mandy has a tender heart along with quick wit,” Karen Rowell, of Burlington, said. “She can get valuable information across to people – hard subjects – and do it with the kindness that connects people and provides real (needed) education. I’m not a fan of some of the ‘diversity training’ out there these days, but am fully supportive of Mandy’s efforts. I am originally from the NEK and know that Vermonters would be well served with the information she provides in her trainings.”
For Colón, her path has been as personally as professionally rewarding. “I found my great, great grandmother’s emancipation document on Ancestry. I found out one of my Jewish relatives was in Auschwitz. I went from being an adopted child of color with no history, to a woman with a rich history and what I feel is a duty to educate myself and share my story.”
