Discussions about re-opening the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center to the general public have begun.
The upper floors of the building house offices, including NCIC (Northern Community Investment Corporation) and the St. Johnsbury Town offices.
But the first floor of the landmark former train station in Depot Square was closed due to the pandemic and is now open only for public access to the St. Johnsbury Town Clerk’s office. The main public gathering area on the first floor was briefly re-opened on town meeting day to accommodate in-person voting.
That area, along with the public bathrooms and a “Welcome Booth” operated by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, have remained closed.
But on Monday night, Town Manager Chad Whitehead told the select board that preliminary discussions have begun about how and when the facility could re-open under new state guidelines.
“We can open the Welcome Center,” said Whitehead. “We’re looking at what that means … I want to talk with users of that building to get their comfort level. We’ll continue to work with the (St. Johnsbury) chamber, as well as the staff of that building to see what the opening of the Welcome Center looks like in the near future.”
St. Johnsbury Chamber Director Gillian Sewake confirmed talks with the town on a plan to re-open the building and said she is looking forward to a possible re-opening of the welcome booth in accordance with the chamber’s goal of “creating a welcoming community.”
“We don’t have a date yet, but we are very excited to have that space available to visitors and residents,” said Sewake.
Both the town and the chamber say protecting staff and the public is a priority and that they will both be in compliance with state guidance such as wearing masks and distancing measures as long as they are in effect.
Whitehead said the Welcome Center discussions are part of a general trend of re-opening that has been happening in the downtown since the warm weather arrived.
“We’re starting to prepare and to see how we can support our businesses,” said Whitehead. “People are probably seeing that the pedestrian bypasses are going back in, in places, and that the businesses are out on the streets again. We’re lucky with the warm weather and taking advantage of that. Getting optimistic as we start to open things up. But also cautious.”
