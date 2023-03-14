Discussion Continues On Carroll-Supported Withdrawal Bill
House Education Committee Chair Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, shown here during a recent finance committee hearing, supports legislation that would potentially make it easier for Carroll to withdraw from the White Mountains Regional School District. (Youtube/NHHouse)

CONCORD, N.H. — Legislation to ease Carroll’s withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District went back before the House Education Committee on Monday.

Committee members offered mixed opinions on HB 530, which lowers the threshold for communities to exit cooperative districts.

