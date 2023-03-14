Discussion Continues On Carroll-Supported Withdrawal Bill

CONCORD, N.H. — Legislation to ease Carroll’s withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District went back before the House Education Committee on Monday.
Committee members offered mixed opinions on HB 530, which lowers the threshold for communities to exit cooperative districts.
House Education chair Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, called the bill a necessary reform.
“It’s something I feel we need to move on,” Ladd said, adding later, “We’ve got to do something.”
Other committee members felt HB 530 was half-baked and required more work.
Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, proposed tabling the bill, and developing something more comprehensive.
“I think this is obviously an important issue, but it impacts more than just Carroll. My concern is [HB 530] is a piecemeal approach to this,” said Myler.
The Town of Carroll is the only entity to support the bill.
There’s a reason for that. Carroll has unsuccessfully tried to withdraw from the White Mountains Regional School District for the past two years due to disagreement over the school district’s 60-year-old funding formula.
The town’s cost per pupil is three times the state average, far above other WMRSD towns.
The House Education Committee will resume discussion on Wednesday.
DIFFERENT INTERPRETATIONS
Under the current rules, withdrawal from a cooperative school district requires simple majority approval from two parties: The withdrawing town and the cooperative school district as a whole (including the town).
HB 530 would change that.
Just how is unclear.
Primary sponsor Glenn Cordelli, a six-term Republican state representative from Tuftonboro, said the proposed legislation would amend RSA 195:29 to allow withdrawal on the condition (1) It is approved by 60 percent of town voters and (2) Is not denied by 60 percent of overall district voters.
Under that interpretation, Carroll’s withdrawal bid last year still would have failed — but by a narrower margin.
Seventy-five percent of Carroll voters approved withdrawal but the overall five-town district (including Carroll) rejected it by a 76 percent supermajority.
However, during a discussion on Monday, other committee members saw the bill differently.
They said new language would OK withdrawal with 60 percent town approval — regardless of how the entire district votes.
Viewed that way, Carroll’s withdrawal bid would have succeeded.
Following prolonged debate, Rep. Hope Damon, D-Sunapee, said, “This doesn’t seem like good legislation. If we can’t figure out ‘What does this mean?’ how should cooperative school districts figure it out?”
Even though the New Hampshire School Board Association has not taken a position on HB 530, its executive director Barrett Christina said changing the law and giving towns unilateral power to leave a cooperative school district would be unwise.
“The [NHSBA] does not think that is prudent,” he said.
ONE-SIDED TESTIMONY
Speaking in support of HB 530, Ladd pointed to Carroll as the poster child for why the withdrawal process needs to be changed.
The town lacks political might, he said, because of its small population.
Carroll holds one seat on the seven-member White Mountains Regional School Board, and could not change the apportionment formula from 60/40 (student enrollment/town valuation) to 80/20, which would de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
Meanwhile, Carroll accounts for a fraction of WMRSD voters, and its withdrawal proposal was soundly defeated at last year’s annual meeting.
As a result, Ladd said, Carroll is powerless to change its school funding situation and its working-class population and small business sector will continue to bear the brunt.
“If anyone has driven through Carroll … you go through [town] and you’re looking at one establishment after another that is closed town,” he said.
However, some committee members said Ladd’s argument was one-sided.
Carroll officials have delivered in-person testimony on the bill, but the White Mountains Regional School District has not been heard.
WMRSD has refuted Carroll’s claims of financial hardship in the past, stating that Carroll had the lowest tax rate in the district, 40% below the next lowest.
They have explained that Carroll’s per-pupil costs were high because the town was property-rich and home to pricey resort and second-home properties.
According to WMRSD, if tax payments from Omni Mt. Washington Resort properties and Bretton Woods’ second homeowners were excluded, Carroll’s per-pupil cost would drop to $22,600, less than $1,000 above the state average.
“During the hearing on this bill back on Jan. 22, we didn’t hear from anybody representing [the White Mountains Regional School District] or any other [cooperative school districts] around the state. So that’s a concern,” said Rep. David Luneau, D-Merrimack.
Also, six people have submitted online testimony in opposition to the bill.
That includes Jefferson resident Jason Call, who wrote, “This bill encourages further animosity between members of a cooperative school district. Districts make decisions based on what is best for the entire district. If it’s even easier to withdraw, districts will have even less incentive to make good long-term decisions if they always wonder if they will lose substantial numbers of students or significant valuation. The issue would be better referred to a study committee, or an even better path would be to revisit school funding statewide.”
NOW OR LATER?
Those on the House Education Committee agreed the cooperative school district withdrawal process needed an update, but disagreed on the best approach.
Some suggested the bill be retained in committee and put through a more rigorous process, to be re-introduced later.
“If we hold over [HB 530] and work on it this fall, I think we could get something done that could pass the committee with a strong vote,” Luneau said.
Rep. Alicia Lekas, R-Hudson, recommended a commission be formed to address the full scope of issues facing cooperative districts, including withdrawal.
Ladd responded that HB 530 addressed a clear, isolated problem within cooperative districts and did not require further study.
“We’re looking at one issue here. There are other issues associated with cooperative school districts that a commission would handle, from ‘A to Z.’ Here, we’re looking at [one issue] and it has been an issue that has come up and up and up. I think [HB 530] provides a clear avenue of approach,” Ladd said. “We need to do something. We have a critical situation in some towns right now where they can’t afford to continue going based on [an apportionment formula] written 60 years ago.”
However, if HB 530 was interpreted in a way that would not substantially change Carroll’s situation, Lekas asked, what’s the point?
“If this doesn’t do anything for Carroll and other little towns like that, then perhaps we should retain it so we can come up with something that will help those little towns,” she said. “Because this doesn’t seem to do what we wanted it to do.”
