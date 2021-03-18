TROY — Snowmobilers fearing flames from a burning snowmobile would spread to the Veilleux Road covered bridge told a 911 dispatcher they could pull it clear of the bridge, but their offer was denied.
That’s according to a police report obtained by The Caledonian-Record.
The Veilleux Road bridge over the Missisquoi River did catch on fire during the Feb. 6 incident. The damage collapsed the bridge into the river below.
Why the 2003 Ski-Doo MXZ snowmobile caught fire is unknown. Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz reported he could not access the charred remains of the snowmobile because it was buried in the burned bridge structure that collapsed into the river. Sgt. Ambroz is part of the Vermont Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.
The Ski-Doo operator was riding with friends who had crossed the bridge ahead of him. About 20 feet into the bridge the snowmobile died. The operator then noticed flames coming from the right front of the machine. The Department of Public Safety report by Sgt. Ambroz carried redactions that blacked out the names of people in the snowmobiling group. The operator was identified as a 56-year-old man from Winooski.
“He began yelling to the other snowmobilers for help while grabbing snow and throwing it onto the fire,” noted Sgt. Ambroz’s report. “While trying to put out the fire his right pant leg melted from the heat and he burned his gloves.”
A member of the riding group identified as a 32-year-old male from Fairfax called 911 when he noticed the burning snowmobile.
“[Redacted name] said the 911 dispatcher told him to get away from the snowmobile and to leave it alone because it was a vehicle fire,” Sgt. Ambroz wrote.
That first call was made at 11:06 a.m. The next call to 911 was five minutes later because the snowmobile operators didn’t think firefighters would arrive in time to keep the bridge from catching on fire.
“[The caller] said he told the dispatcher the fire was going to spread to the bridge when one of the guys yelled in the background they had a tow strap and could tow it off the bridge,” the report stated. “The dispatcher told them again to leave the fire alone because it was a vehicle fire. [Redacted name] said they did as they were told to do and the bridge caught fire and it was too late to prevent it from spreading.”
According to the report by Sgt. Ambroz, the caller “wanted to make sure the 911 phone call was recorded because he didn’t think it was right that the covered bridge fire could’ve been prevented yet the dispatcher told them to leave the snowmobile alone.”
Capt. Lance Burnham, Department of Public Safety Emergency Communications Commander, said he didn’t know which dispatching center handled the calls from the snowmobiler on Feb. 6, but the directive to stay away from the fire seems appropriate for safety’s sake.
“The dispatcher always will take the consideration of public safety first,” he said. “A snowmobile is considered a motor vehicle, and if it’s on fire the dispatcher will say ‘please step back; we have professionals on the way to handle this.’”
Capt. Burnham said a dispatcher is not a police officer and can’t order people to do anything in response to an emergency, but “they’re not going to encourage a person to jeopardize their personal safety … The safety of the individual will always be paramount.”
Further details from Sgt. Ambroz’s report note that the operator had recently acquired the snowmobile for $1,850 from someone in Plainfield. Sgt. Ambroz was told that the Ski-Doo only had 3,400 miles on it and it was in “mint” condition.
Though unable to explain why the snowmobile burst into flames, Sgt. Ambroz determined the fire was not intentionally caused. The Winooski man who owned the snowmobile had insurance on it. The bridge is insured by the town through the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. Sgt. Ambroz estimated the cost to replace the bridge at $500,000.
The bridge was built in 1910 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. It was a crossing of the Missisquoi River close to the intersection with River Road and was known locally as the River Road bridge.
The style of the bridge was a town lattice truss design, with a wide roof, according to a description on the National Register of Historic Places. It had last seen significant rehabilitation work in 2007 and 2008. The truss length was listed at 93 feet.
The loss of the bridge requires local motorists who live in the immediate area to detour for miles.
The fire prompted an outpouring of sadness about the loss and memories about the bridge from area residents on social media, many of whom are hoping that the bridge might be able to be rebuilt.
That’s the hope, said Troy Town Clerk Terri Medley. She said town officials are gathering information related to replacement.
“They definitely want to have the covered bridge replaced the way it was,” she said.
The Troy Select Board last month discussed a plan to gather information about the cost or replacement. According to minutes from the meeting, Selectman Robert Langlands said he would contact Alpine Construction, which built bridges in Montgomery in recent years, to get an idea of the cost of rebuilding.
The board met on Tuesday and talked about a temporary solution for getting across the river.
“[Selectman Gary Taylor] requested a letter from VLCT indicating our insurance will pay for the installation, removal, and monthly rental of a temporary bridge,” the minutes note.
Medley will connect with VLCT and email a Temporary Bridge Request form to the Derby location of the Agency of Transportation.
