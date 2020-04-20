NEWPORT/ST. JOHNSBURY — Effective emergency response starts with the dispatchers.
They’re the people who send police, firefighters and ambulance crews to the emergencies, and if they don’t do their jobs well, then the response people can’t do theirs. Because of their critical role in the life-saving and crime-fighting process, they get their own week: National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
“We’re proud to honor our dispatchers and celebrate their commitment to ensuring the safety of our residents and first responders,” said Acting Newport Police Chief Travis R. Bingham. “They do an incredible job gathering the necessary information and figuring out the resources needed to allow first responders to effectively and safely handle emergencies.”
“Newport’s seven public safety dispatchers are highly trained to handle thousands of calls for service every year,” Bingham remarked. “While their work is done outside of the view of the public, they are an essential resource for first responders and the public alike and serve as the first point of contact for members of the public seeking help in an emergency.” While the nature of calls has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, “the need to assess the situation and identify safety risks for first responders remains front and center on every call,” he stated.
In honor of their hard work and services, the Newport Police Department recognized its seven dispatchers: Eric Miller, Scott Bryant, Jill Lillis, Kurk Flynn, Kimberly Bingham, Roger Gosselin and Gina St. Sauveur.
Emergency response has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but not to the point of compromising its basic mission, say local personnel.
“Our first conversations about the current pandemic started back in early March, and has been non-stop since,” said Anthony Skelton, dispatch operations manager of the St. Johnsbury Police Department. “Our public-safety dispatchers have really stepped into their role as a clearinghouse for our region’s responders, and always have their safety in the forefront, whether it be police officers, firefighters, emergency medical responders, or even Department of Public Works employees. “Dispatchers for the St. Johnsbury Emergency Dispatch Center have been very hard at work, especially for the past month and a half.”
In addition to Skelton, the dispatching team in St. Johnsbury includes Adam Colburn, Karen Montgomery, Lisa Young, Tim de la Bruere, Jennifer Mielewski and Ashley Loveless. They dispatch for local police and fire, CALEX and Lyndon Rescue and several area fire departments.
“I know that the Town of St. Johnsbury appreciates their dispatchers every day for keeping the safety of our region’s responders first and foremost and for communicating with callers in an empathetic and respectful manner,” Skelton stated. “Their duties within the dispatch center have certainly increased, with additional cleaning of work surfaces to keep themselves healthy and taking on a proactive stance when asking questions. Most callers are being screened with questions regarding their health symptoms, travel, and exposure.”
“We truly appreciate the dedication and service our dispatchers provide 24/7,” said CALEX Ambulance Service CEO/Chief Michael Wright, NRP. “Our local and state dispatchers answer the calls for help, begin providing life-saving direction and guidance to the callers, and dispatch the appropriate resources as quickly as possible. Our dispatches are our eyes and ears to keep us up to date with information and keep ears on our crews to assure we are safe.”
With the current era of “Stay Home, Stay Safe” and limiting contact with other members of the public-safety community, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week “has been celebrated a little differently,” Skelton added. “We have traded in group celebrations for all of the dispatchers, for giving a few items to each of them recognizing their contributions to the community. They’ve had a few meals paid for to thank them for their commitment.”
