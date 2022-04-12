The towns of St. Johnsbury and Burke, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Casella Resource Solutions are sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the North Main Street parking lot in St. Johnsbury from 8 to 9 a.m. for businesses and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents. This event is for residents of St. Johnsbury and Burke. Those arriving from other towns must pay a $20 registration fee.
All small businesses that want to participate must preregister with their disposal inventory and volume no later than April 14 by email at malterport@aol.com; the cost of disposal will be determined.
No Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs) and Fluorescent light tubes will be accepted. Take CFLs and tubes to Aubuchon’s Hardware or the High Street Transfer Station in St. Johnsbury.
Items such as thermometers, mercury thermostats, switches, medical and scientific instruments and mercury batteries will be accepted at this event. We will swap your mercury fever thermometer for a digital thermometer. One digital per family.
Take household pesticides, all architectural paint (oil based and latex), primary batteries and up to 10 additional gallons of household hazardous chemicals at no charge.
Any questions contact Chad Whitehead, Town of St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3926 or John Malter at 802-244-7373.
