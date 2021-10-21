GREENSBORO — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department reported an East Hardwick man is dead following a dispute with a Greensboro man on Wednesday.
A report by Sgt. Richard Wells notes that Robert Chaplin, 27, was found dead when authorities responded to a 911 call about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday about a dispute between two men at an Eligo Lake Road residence.
The investigation determined Chaplin’s dispute was with Daryl Johnson, 48, of Greensboro. The argument started earlier in the day in Hardwick, noted Sgt. Wells report.
When the argument continued later in Greensboro a firearm was involved.
The sergeant did not report if the gun was fired and if it was a gunshot that led to Chaplin’s death. He also did not note who owned the firearm. In his report, he said the investigation is ongoing and that the sheriff’s department is working with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Sgt. Wells also noted that the incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public.
