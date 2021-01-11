Dispute Over Scooter Led To Knife Threat At Walmart

Jonathan Wood (VSP Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CITY — A Derby Line man remains in jail for lack of $5,000 bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to threatening people with a knife outside the Derby Walmart Supercenter over the use of a motorized scooter inside the store.

Jonathan Wood, 25, was arraigned Monday in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division and is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City.

