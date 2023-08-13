WATERFORD — A donation of $1,500 from Passumpsic Bank enabled the addition of three important new pieces of equipment to be purchased for the District 5 Special Operations rehab trailer, which is available to help provide a relief station for fire departments from 15 area towns.

Equipment donated with the grant includes a mobile hand-washing station, a misting fan unit and a coffee pot.

