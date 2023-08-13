St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed, Waterford Fire Dept. Lt. Ryan Aremburg and Michael Wright, chair of District 5 and the CEO of CALEX, pose with the District 5 emergency response trailer which is available to 15 towns in the region during fires and emergency incidents. Standing to Wright's right are Stacy Allen, marketing assistant at Passumpsic Bank and Mary Coté, senior vice president and head of residential banking and customer support. The bank recently made a contribution of $1,500 used to purchase a hand washing station, a misting fan and a coffee pot for the trailer, which is used for firefighter rehab during incidents, and for firefighters to be checked on by EMS responders. The group are seen here posing on Wednesday in front of the emergency response trailer, which is kept housed at the fire station in Waterford. (Photos by Amy Ash Nixon)
This portable hand-washing station is now part of the equipment available on the District 5 Rehab Trailer, a gift of Passumspic Bank. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The District 5 Rehab Trailer serves 15 area fire departments. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
WATERFORD — A donation of $1,500 from Passumpsic Bank enabled the addition of three important new pieces of equipment to be purchased for the District 5 Special Operations rehab trailer, which is available to help provide a relief station for fire departments from 15 area towns.
Equipment donated with the grant includes a mobile hand-washing station, a misting fan unit and a coffee pot.
The donation was recently accepted by CALEX CEO Michael Wright, St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed, District 5 Chair, and Waterford Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Ryan Aremburg at the Waterford Fire house, where the trailer is kept.
Attending the presentation of the equipment at the fire department in Waterford on Wednesday afternoon from Passumpsic Bank were Mary Coté, senior vice president and head of residential banking and customer support, and Stacy Allen, marketing assistant at Passumpsic Bank.
Wright said the EMS district has two emergency response trailers both purchased with Homeland Security funds following the attacks on Sept. 11th, 2001.
One of the trailers is outfitted for mass casualty incidents, and the other for firefighter rehab.
Having the ability for firefighters and other EMS personnel to de-contaminate at a scene before getting coffee or using their hands will be very helpful, Wright said.
The misting fan will allow firefighters and other personnel at incidents to cool off, and the coffee pot will allow for the crews to make fresh hot beverages on-site wherever the EMS trailer is dispatched across District 5.
Wright said the grant allows for District 5 rehab trailer to have the wish list that the board had requested, and the board is grateful to Passumpsic Bank for their generosity.
The trailer also allows for staff to be checked out by the CALEX team as they battle fires, and to get refreshments, including granola bars kept stocked on the emergency relief trailer.
Of the generosity of Passumpsic Bank to help outfit the trailer for the EMS team in District 5, Wright said this week, “It’s an awesome donation!”
“We’re happy to contribute and be a part of making this happen,” said Coté, from Passumpsic Bank.
Helping to keep the EMS and firefighters who protect the communities safe is something the bank was very happy to assist with, she and Allen said.
“It’s nice to be able to give back to them,” noted Allen, saying many of the local emergency responders are volunteers themselves.
