Dive Searches Suspended, Boat Searches Continues For Presumed Drowning Victim

Two weeks after a Woodstock man was presumed to have drowned in the Connecticut River in Monroe, dive team searches have been suspended, but boat and shore searches continue every few days and have since expanded downriver.
“We are still sending out a boat every once in a while,” Heidi Murphy, district sergeant for New Hampshire Fish and Game’s District 3, said Wednesday. “We’re still having an officer continue here and there, either on his boat or onshore.”
The air boat last went out on Monday to search for Jonathan Zukowski, 31, who on the afternoon of April 6 was with two friends fishing from Nine Island, near the confluence of the Connecticut and Passumpsic rivers, when he saw their boat that had been anchored drifting away in the strong, fast current.
Zukowski entered the water in an attempt to retrieve it, and despite attempts to throw him a life jacket, he went underwater and did not resurface.
First responders rescued the two other men, who were uninjured but stranded on the island.
After the initial search on April 6, the air boat search has expanded downriver to McIndoe Falls, to below the falls and back up to the falls, in all about a five-mile stretch from where Zukowski was last seen.
For the search activity now, Murphy said current river conditions with high water levels and fast currents make it challenging and NHFG does not want to encounter a safety issue for personnel.
“Right now, we are waiting until it’s good to go back in again,” she said. “It’s challenging, for sure.”
Water temperature and if a victim became caught up on submerged debris in the river are factors that can impact how long it can take to find a victim, said Murphy.
The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol also found a hole 85 t0 100 feet deep that is closer to the bridge and the five-mile mark, she said.
“It’s deep and really challenging,” said Murphy. “I don’t know how to describe how challenging a river system can be because of that variation.”
As for five miles, it’s not unheard of to have a victim go that far, and one drowning victim in New Hampshire was once found 28 miles away from where she was last seen, said Murphy.
“In general, because of the current situations, where they go in is usually where we find them, right around that area, but there’s a lot of variation that goes into that,” she said.
She said she hopes closure comes soon to Zukowski’s family.
The dive team was most recently out early last week, but conditions were rough, she said.
Usually, the team operating the search-and-rescue remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, an underwater drone device, has a diver on board in the event something is found that needs closer inspection.
“But in terms of a concerted effort for dives right now, that’s been suspended, not to say we won’t go again,” said Murphy.
She described the underwater search process.
Divers descend holding onto a rope secured in the boat.
“It’s chilly,” said Murphy. “In talking with them, it’s pretty taxing as you’re being dragged upstream or downstream. Depending on which way you’re going and which way the current is, it’s tough to hold onto a rope and it’s physically exhausting after a while.”
As for boaters and fishermen wanting to take to the waters now that the ice is gone, high water levels and fast currents remain a danger, as does water temperature, she said.
“We’re starting to stock fish now and my highest temperature yesterday was 48 degrees,” said Murphy. “That’s cold. You want to make sure you are wearing the proper gear so if something bad does happen you have a chance to survive it. You’ve really got a good 10 minutes to get yourself out into safety, and after that you’re body really starts to shut down.”
