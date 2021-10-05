Diversity Education Debated At School Board Meeting

HAVERHILL — How does a majority white community in northern New Hampshire teach diversity?
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board pondered that question at their regular meeting on Monday.
It springs out of conversations last year when a group of Woodsville High graduates said the school system failed to equip them for life outside of the Upper Valley.
“They didn’t feel prepared for a more diverse world. And they were successful graduates, they went to really good schools,” Superintendent Laurie Melanson reminded school board members.
Over the past year, the school district’s Curriculum Advisory Committee has tackled the issue. However, the passage of the so-called “Divisive Concepts Law” in July made matters complicated. The state law prohibits teaching that any one group is inherently superior, racist, sexist or oppressive.
Critics have called it confusing.
“It’s a very complicated law,” Melanson said. “It’s making teachers really nervous about what they can and cannot teach.”
There have been attempts to clarify the law. The state Attorney General’s office and Department of Education have issued opinions on the matter and the school district has conducted training with law firm Drummond Woodsum.
Still, some SAU 23 faculty are concerned they could run afoul of the law and jeopardize their careers.
“[Some teachers] felt really comfortable in the past talking about issues like genocide and slavery and discrimination. But now they’re worried they may be crossing the line with divisive concepts,” Melanson said.
The Divisive Concepts Law, and other legislation like it nationwide, were proposed in response to concerns over Critical Race Theory, a law school theory that examines how racism is institutionalized in American law.
Melanson said Critical Race Theory is a college-level course and is not included in the K-12 curriculum.
“We’ve been challenged at two school board meetings about whether we’re teaching Critical Race Theory, and we are not. Critical Race Theory is a college-level course,” Melanson said, adding that previously, “I asked somebody what they meant by Critical Race Theory, and they said ‘That’s when little white boys and girls are made to feel badly that they’re white.’ I said ‘We are absolutely not teaching that.’ We’re teaching tolerance and respect, and trying to help students prepare for a more diverse world.”
In response to Woodsville High School alumni concerns, the school district has stepped up efforts to diversify required reading.
That prompted resident Tim Robie and School Board Vice-Chair John Rutherford on Monday to ask how new material is selected.
Robie said he was “not against diversity” but that he wanted to “make sure we’re not checking an author’s skin color.”
“I think we should [choose] the best books by the best authors, and that we should be totally colorblind about it,” Robie said.
Rutherford requested more information on the vetting process for new material. The matter will be revisited at the next school board meeting on Nov. 8.
“When I was in high school The Chocolate War was controversial. That’s pretty mild compared to some of the stuff that kids are reading now,” he said. “So when we tell staff ‘We want you to add books with more diversity, or authors of color, who does the background check to make sure they’re compliant with where we should be going, and not just taking a far left or far right view. As a board, it’s important to make sure those checks and balances are being conducted.”
Melanson said that book purchases are reviewed by school principals, and that teachers are required to notify principals of controversial material, per school policy.
However, she said, just because something is controversial does not mean it violates the Divisive Concepts Law.
Melanson and school board member Donald LoCascio added that there was a clear need to update reading materials.
“When I was in school everybody was white, all of the characters and all of the authors were white, and that doesn’t reflect society today,” Melanson said.
Added LoCascio, “Historically, high school [students] used to read only books by white male authors that are no longer alive. The classics. And they’re really good books, but we want to make sure we’re also including more diverse and current titles.”
Parent David Robinson, a Woodsville High graduate, said diversity education had immense value for Haverhill students.
“I can tell you, when I left here and went off to college, I didn’t have much cultural diversity in my education, And one of my favorite classes at school was my cultural diversity class,” he said. “I think I learned more out of that class than practically any class I took.”
ADEQUACY AID
The Haverhill Cooperative School District will receive an additional $314,202 in state adequacy aid.
It reimburses the school district for COVID undercounts of average daily membership and free and reduced lunch recipients.
The School Board can either return the funds to taxpayers, as tax relief, or appropriate some or all of the funds, which would require voter approval through a special meeting.
School Board members requested more information and will make a decision at the Nov. 8 meeting.
BOARD APPOINTMENT
Stephanie Chase was appointed to fill a vacancy on the school board through March.
Chase, a former school board member, was selected out of six candidates. She replaces Nate Swain, who resigned in September.
The School Board will have four openings next year.
