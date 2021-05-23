ST. JOHNSBURY — Flamboyance, hula hoops, art, bubbles and levity enlivened Depot Square Park on Saturday as Outright Vermont, a statewide organization dedicated to social support programming with LGBTQ youth in mind, had an outdoor celebration that organizers said was a long time coming.
“All youth all year have been isolated and alone,” said Amanda Rosenberg, associate director of Outright, who organized the event. “In the fall we sent out a survey to young people to ask what they were needing, what needs were being met, and they overwhelmingly said fun, celebration and connection were really missing, so as soon as weather got nice, we thought we’d bring some flamingos, bubbles & hula hoops to the park and have a gay ol’ time!” Flamingos were planted into the ground; a group of them are a flamboyance,” Rosenberg noted.
Outright has been in Vermont since 1989. Based in Chittenden County, it has offices in Burlington. “We run social support programming for LGBTQ youth all over the state: Morrisville, Montpelier, Middlebury, Brattleboro, Burlington,” Rosenberg remarked. “We’re hoping to come to St. J this year or next and have a running program as we do in those communities – that’d be really lovely.”
Free Mom Hugs: Also Saturday, a group from Free Mom Hugs (FMH) was in town. “Youth who have highly rejecting families are upwards of eight times more likely to attempt suicide, so what we see is the importance of increasing family acceptance,” Rosenberg said. “So with [FMH], it’s OK to love your kids just as they are - it’s an enormously powerful and even life-saving statement.”
“Free Mom Hugs is a group of affirming parents and allies,” founder Sara Cunningham said. “Our goal has always been to encourage the LGBTQIA+ community we serve, and send a message to the world that they are worth celebrating.”
A procession of autos gussied up for the occasion left the United Community Church Parking lot at 3 p.m. for a Pride Ride. Pride Rides were going on across the country at the same time, Cunningham stated.
