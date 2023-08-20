Diversity Mural Debuts In Littleton

LITTLETON — For permanent display, a three-piece diversity mural along Jackson Street at Main was unveiled on Friday morning, marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration between NOCO Mural Project, North Country Pride, a Vermont artist and a local business owner.
The murals replace what for years had been boarded-up windows on the Jackson Street side of the Jing Fong restaurant building.
“I’m hoping it will be here for many years and bring a lot of joy and color to the downtown,” said the artist, Meg Reinhold, who runs Trillium Handcrafts in Granville, Vt.
Reinhold had noticed the increasing number of murals going up in Littleton and was connected with Kerri Harrington, co-chair of North Country Pride who works with NOCO Murals.
“She had a spot where they were looking for an artist and mentioned that there was some funding through North Country Pride provided by United Way and asked if I was open to doing a pride mural,” said Reinhold. “I immediately said yes. I was very excited about the project and feel like it will be really meaningful.”
Reinhold then reached out to the LGBTQ community for input and ideas and what is meaningful to them.
“I got a wonderful response and almost immediately from the feedback the three designs came into my mind,” she said.
She gave each a working title.
The first mural closest to Main Street is titled “We Are Joy.”
“It draws on the traditional pride rainbow, which is the most recognizable symbol, but I wanted to do something a little bit different with it,” said Reinhold.
With Iris being the great goddess of the rainbow, she created Iris radiating an aura of colorful rainbow.
“I was inspired by the paintings of Hilma af Klint, a visionary and early modernist painter,” said Reinhold. “I really love her compositions and used that as a starting point.”
The middle mural, with a nature and a birch tree theme and with different inspirations behind it, is titled “We Belong.”
“Some of the feedback I got from people is they feel safe and at home when they’re in the garden, when they’re in the woods, when they’re not having to perform gender and can just be their authentic selves,” she said. “I find that really powerful. The white birch, they way it sheds its bark, is constantly in a state of transformation and renewal, and I really like that metaphor. Someone pointed out to me that birches are monoecious and have male and female flowers.”
The third mural, featuring a book, quotes and a dandelion, is titled “We Will Not Be Banned” and carries the theme of refusal to be silent and invisible.
“It was a response to the silencing of ideas and the restriction of access to information,” said Reinhold. “People of all identities need to be represented. You can draw inspiration from people’s words. I went and looked at quotes from LGBTQ actors and authors and activists and found the words I thought were really powerful and painted them across the bottom. They are feeding the roots of this dandelion, which is bursting up through this book. The seeds of the dandelion are the ideas that are germinating out into the world. I tried to choose words that I felt are life-affirming and powerful and strong.”
Each mural, which will have a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone for those wanting more information about them, took roughly 20 hours to complete.
Reinhold said she’s created many private murals for clients, but the public mural project for Littleton, making art is free and accessible to everyone, was gratifying.
“I’ve talked with a few folks who live across the street from this mural and they’ve been looking at the boarded-up windows for a while and said someone needed to do something,” she said.
At the moment, Reinhold has no other projects lined up in Littleton, but said she would like to have more of her art displayed in the town.
“I think it’s really exciting to see all of the new murals that are going up,” she said. “I’d love to keep my finger on the pulse of the Littleton arts scene and find a way to come back and be involved again because this was just a wonderful collaboration.”
North Country Pride received a $10,000 Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity grant from Granite United Way, and a quarter of it paid for the Jackson Street murals, said Harrington.
“They made it possible,” said Harrington. “We also did some DEI training and we have more things planned for the fall, some music, maybe some more art, things like that. North Country Pride has been doing a lot of events, but this mural is something permanent. Getting more art in downtown Littleton and surrounding towns is near and dear to my heart. We did the flags and decals for the businesses and this is another avenue.”
Jessica Bahrakis, founder of NOCO Mural Project, said NOCO was happy to facilitate a partnership between an artist, a community, and a private business, and any other business interested in having a mural outside or inside of its building can reach out with questions.
“That’s what we’re here for, to bring public art to the community,” she said. “We found grant money from United Way and it worked out so nicely for this, but money for installing public art doesn’t need to be an issue necessarily. We can find ways around it. There are grants and lots of partners we can work with throughout the community, and we take donations.”
NOCO Mural’s next project is installing a mural on the side of the Mt. Eustis Ski Hill building, with the goal to have it completed before the snow flies.
“We’re looking at fund-raising ideas and possibly getting some grants from local businesses so we can fund the mural,” said Bahrakis. “They’ve been really trying to promote the Mt. Eustis Ski Hill. It’s a such a wonderful community asset.”
