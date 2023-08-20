Diversity Mural Debuts In Littleton
Buy Now

In a collaboration between NOCO Mural Project and North Country Pride, a three-piece diversity mural was unveiled in downtown Littleton on Friday. Left to right: Jessica Bahrakis, founder of NOCO Mural; Meg Reinhold, the artist from Vermont; Kerri Harrington, co-chair of North Country Pride; and Becky Colpitts, community outreach coordinator for the Littleton Food Co-op who is representing Granite United Way, which provided a grant that paid for the mural. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — For permanent display, a three-piece diversity mural along Jackson Street at Main was unveiled on Friday morning, marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration between NOCO Mural Project, North Country Pride, a Vermont artist and a local business owner.

The murals replace what for years had been boarded-up windows on the Jackson Street side of the Jing Fong restaurant building.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments