Division In Dalton:Resident Pushes Selectmen To Act On Casella Offer;Board Says Casella Welcome To Discuss It At Public Meeting

A Dalton resident is pushing the Board of Selectmen to act on a letter John Casella, CEO of Casella Waste Systems, sent to the board in February offering the town $2 million a year for 25 years if the 180-acre landfill he seeks to build beside Forest Lake State Park is ultimately approved.
On June 29, Scott Kleinschrodt, a teacher and 31-year Dalton resident who in June said he has had discussions with representatives of Casella representatives and of Five Corners Strategies, a public relations firm enlisted by the company, painted a dire picture for Dalton.
“I’m here to talk about the unprecedented times we face,” he said. “We continue to battle against a deadly virus, the nation’s economy is on the verge of all collapse, and we have a non-functioning government at the national level. Through all of that what has been presented is an opportunity to transition this town from being property poor to property rich. All we hear are crickets.”
The letter sent by Casella in February with the $2 million-a-year offer has been “seemingly buried,” said Kleinschrodt.
When Casella’s attorney, Bryan Gould, reached out to selectmen to request a meeting with the town attorney it was denied, he said.
Kleinschrodt said now is the time to have an open discussion about the future of Dalton.
“There’s no doubt that you will hear both positive and negative things about Casella landfills in surrounding towns and states,” he said. “In that industry, that’s the nature of the beast.”
He asked the board to have an open mind and asked them what their plan is to begin helping residents financially and with the services that will be needed in the future.
“I don’t really need an answer tonight,” said Kleinschrodt. “What I’m looking for is progress toward an answer.”
On June 1, selectmen voted to not have the town attorney meet with Gould because of the legal expenses.
On June 29, Jo Beth Dudley, chair of the Dalton Board of Selectmen, said there wasn’t anything in the letter that asked selectmen to take any specific action and said another reason selectmen voted against a meeting of the two attorneys is because they felt that any discussion with Casella should be with selectmen and before the public.
Kleinschrodt said the Casella issues is not going to disappear and it would be beneficial for the board to develop a working relationship with the company, whether the landfill comes to fruition or not.
“It’s better to have a working relationship than not to if all of a sudden it happens,” he said. “Now, we’re just stuck with what they’re going to give us.”
“Absolutely,” said Dudley. “Which is why we wanted Casella to come and talk to the board.”
Kleinschrodt gave selectmen two tasks, said Dudley - one is being open to working with Casella, which she said the board did not close the door on, and the other is how to make Dalton a property rich town.
“There are lots of ways that can happen,” Dudley said of the latter. “Dalton has a history of a lot of cottage industries. Is there a way we can encourage or support those small businesses? Are there other light-industry developments that are possible? We need to think creatively. What are some of the ways we can help our town and what do we want our town to look like?”
Kleinschrodt said property poor is when the majority of property taxes are paid by homeowners and landowners with no mix of business and industry.
Bringing in cottage industries is not going to bring in $2 million and the town has to be “open to everything,” he said.
Not all agreed, including Jon Swan, a Dalton resident and the most vocal opponent of a landfill in Dalton, who, on June 15, two weeks before Kleinschrodt made an appointment to speak with selectmen in favor of the Casella offer, had an appointment with the board to speak against letting a landfill in town.
Last week, Swan reached out to Mark Venuti, supervisor with the city of Geneva, New York, which is less than six miles from the Ontario County Landfill in Seneca that is operated by Casella and that is now the subject of a class action lawsuit by more than 1,000 residents who say they cannot enjoy their properties because of foul odors.
Ontario County and the town of Seneca also have a similar financial agreement with Casella, and Swan asked Venuti about the town’s and county’s experience with the company.
Venuti responded Thursday in an email that he allowed to be released publicly, and Swan forwarded it to the town of Whitefield, which is adjacent to Forest Lake, as well as to North Country lawmakers, thereby making it a public record.
“The county that owns the landfill is receiving $2M+ per year, and the Town of Seneca, where the landfill is, receives the same,” Venuti wrote. “There are many negative impacts that go along with it. One of the latest is we’ve been going through about 18 months of offsite odor problems that have at times been unbearable 3-5 miles away.
“Casella has been sued over this by a group attempting to establish a class action, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has given Casella two notices of violation in the past few months based on sulfur dioxide emissions that exceed what the regulations allow,” said Venuti. “They have recently committed the resources necessary to, we hope, fix this issue. The future is unknown; after 17 years (8 more to go) we have a mountain range of trash and contaminated soil, and who knows what. I wouldn’t go down this path if I could avoid it.”
Casella notes the Ontario County lawsuit in its annual 10-K filing for 2019 that was submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company states the class action suit “seeks damages for diminution of property values and infringement of the putative class’ rights to live without interference to their daily lives due to odors emanating from the Ontario County Landfill …”
Casella said it is reviewing the lawsuit, which was filed in October 2019.
