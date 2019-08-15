The N.H. Division of Forests and Lands has begun work on the Forest Action Plan 2020 and is seeking input at both public listening sessions and through a brief online survey.
New Hampshire’s Forest Action Plan 2020 will include an assessment of current forest conditions and trends as well as identify threats and concerns. It will also establish priorities and provide strategies for addressing both issues and ways to invest state, federal and other partner resources in ways that successfully address identified management and landscape priorities.
