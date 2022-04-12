The following is a list of divorces finalized in Caledonia Superior Court from February 2021 through December 2021:
John Edgar Moore Jr., 66, of Higganum, Conn., and Deborah Moore, 67, West Danville; married June 1986; divorce made final Feb. 5, 2021.
Marissa J. Gadapee, 34, Sutton, and Corey R. Gadapee, 35, Newport; married June 2012; divorce made final Feb. 11, 2021.
Larry Allen Lamphear, 53, Stannard, and Belinda Ann Lamphear, 58, Stannard; married July 1987; divorce made final Feb. 11, 2021.
Carol Rose Priest, 44, St. Johnsbury, and John T. Priest, 46, Danville; married July 2018; divorce made final March 11, 2021.
Shannon Lee Pelletier, 38, St. Johnsbury, and Geoffrey Phillip Pelletier, 40, Danville’ married September 2006; divorce made final March 11, 2021.
Eric Allen Tidlom, 44, Hardwick, and Seneca Gonzalez, 47, Hardwick; married May 2003; divorce made final March 23, 2021.
Jacob Wayne May, 37, St. Johnsbury, and Jade Lynn May, 37, South Hadley, Mass.; married January 2006; divorce made final March 26, 2021.
Kathleen Keene, 51, St. Johnsbury, and Scott S. Keene, 51, St. Johnsbury; married July 1999; divorce made final March 26, 2021.
Sarah Marie Newland, 29, Lyndonville, and Jacob Lewis Spencer, 35, Essex; married September 2016; divorce made final March 26, 2021.
Jillian King, 41, St. Johnsbury, and Franklin Joseph King, 39, St. Johnsbury; married July 2014; divorce made final March 26, 2021.
Danielle Elizabeth Webster, 36, St. Johnsbury, and Richard Albert Webster, 36, Shrewsbury, Vt.; married October 2021; divorce made final March 30, 2021.
Royce Scott Masten, 52, Danville, and Shelley Ann Masten, 49, St. Johnsbury; married August 1997; divorce made final on April 5, 2021.
Valerie Hovey Chimienti, 69, Peacham, and David William Chimienti, 66, Oregon City, Ore.; married October 1998; divorce made final April 8, 2021.
Samantha Lynn Chamberlain, 27, Lyndonville, and Joshua Michael Chamberlain, 30, St. Johnsbury; married August 2019; divorce made final April 22, 2021.
Gina M. Stevens, 39, Sheffield, and Scott C. Sheltra, 44, no town of residence noted; married June 2014; divorce made final April 22, 2021.
Bryan Mitchell Black, 41, St. Johnsbury, and Anna Maria Black, 41, Fort Wayne, Ind.; married July 2010; divorce made final April 27, 2021.
David Scott Noyes, 42, Honolulu, and Jennifer Arrin Noyes, 38, Lyndonville; married May 2022; divorce made final May 6, 2021.
Brittney Larrabee Wilson, 35, Danville, and Wesley Gerald Wilson, 49, Groton; married July 2012; divorce made final May 25, 2021.
Amanda Leah McHarg, 38, St. Johnsbury, and William Clay Eason, 42, St. Johnsbury; married June 2009; divorce made final May 25, 2021.
Terry R. Bunnell, 41, Sutton, and Sheldon B. Bunnell, 41, Lunenburg; married November 2008; divorce made final June 1, 2021.
Jeanette C. Ellison, 47, Groton, and David Ellison Sr., 49, Groton; married October 2010; divorce made final June 2, 2021.
Kristy Lynn Walker, 39, East Burke, and Paul Gordon Walker, 37, West Burke; married June 2003; divorce made final June 3, 2021.
Christopher E. Norway, 46, Glover, and Vanessa R. Norway, 37, West Burke; married September 2007; divorce made final June 15, 2021.
Jordan Andrew Morrison, 48, St. Johnsbury, and Wendy Marie Morrison, 39, St. Johnsbury; married October 2017; divorce made final June 17, 2021.
Lisa Abbott Adler, 64, Barnet, and Steven Aaron Adler, 69, St. Johnsbury; married August 1982; divorce made final June 21, 2021.
M. Mae Matte, 19, St. Johnsbury, and Benjamin Hunter Robert Matte, 21, Barton; married August 2020; divorce made final June 23, 2021.
Wade Johnson Jr., 39, Groton, and Christy Lynn Johnson, 40, Ogdensburg, N.Y.; married April 2004; divorce made final July 21, 2021.
Brittany A. Williams, 32, South Ryegate, and Brett S. Williams, 40, South Ryegate; married February 2019; divorce made final July 5, 2021.
Samantha Ann Hughlett, 38, Hardwick, and Abbott Martin Hughlett, 31, no town of residence noted; married May 2018; divorce made final July 12, 2021.
Lucy Heath, 60, Groton, and Michael A. Heath Sr., 59, Newbury; married September 1983; divorce made final July 15, 2021.
John Fredrick Robie Jr., 34, St. Johnsbury, and Christina Marie Kukhahn, 33, St. Johnsbury; married August 2013; divorce made final July 28, 2021.
Kristy Lee, 40, Sutton, and Allison Dawn Cote, 38, Sutton; married January 2012; divorce made final Jan. 29, 2021.
Timothy A. Roberts, 64, West Burke, and Maggie M. St. Francis, 61, St. Albans; married September 2019; divorce made final July 30, 2021.
Taylor J. Doyon, 23, Lyndonville, and Andrew Robert Doyon, 33, Lyndonville; married September 2019; divorce made final Aug. 2, 2021.
Jonathan Duvall Speer, 46, Lyndonville, and Danielle Lynn Speer, 44, Lyndonville; married August 2006; divorce made final Aug. 3, 2021.
Terrence Lee. White, 55, Lyndonville, and Molly Ann White, 57, Richmond, Vt.; married August 2003; divorce made final Au. 3, 2021.
Tammy L. Benway, 42, Hardwick, and Jeremy S. Benway, 40, Hardwick; married February 2006; divorce made final Aug. 3, 2021.
Brenda Jean Bogie, 57, Groton, and Kelly R. Bogie, 58, Corinth; married October 1982; divorce made final Aug. 3, 2021.
Jennifer Lyn Silver, 41, Barnet, and Robert John Silver, 45, St. Johnsbury; married August 1999; divorce made final Aug. 3, 2021.
Nicholas James D’Agostino, 48, Waterford, and Jennifer Toni D’Agostino, 49, Waterford; married August 1995; divorce made final Aug. 11, 2021.
Lesley Houghton-Duckett, 64, McIndoe Falls, and John William Duckett, 71, McIndoe Falls; married June 1981; divorce made final Aug. 23, 2021.
Allison Marie Jurentkuff, 49, Lyndonville, and Jody Jared Jurentkuff, 53, West Burke; married October 2002; divorce made final Aug. 27, 2021.
Conrad Eric Jaborek, 50, Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and Elizabeth Jo Jaborek, 44, Lower Waterford; married August 1999; divorce made final Sept. 15, 2021.
Clare Waterman Irwin, 41, Sutton, and David Irwin, 40, Sutton; married January 2012; divorce made final Sept. 23, 2021.
Brandy Suzanne Currier, 44, Lyndonville, and Jeremy Travis Currier, 45, Wheelock; married May 1999; divorce made final Oct. 1, 2021.
Mary Ellen Waldron, 61, Sutton, and Shawn Michael Waldron, 63, Sutton; married July 1978; divorce made final Oct. 1, 2021.
Theora F. DeGeorge, 47, West Burke, and Milton C. DeGeorge, 49, West Burke; married November 2007; divorce made final Oct. 4, 2021.
Lisa M. Stoudt, 58, Hardwick, and Jeffrey L. Stoudt, 58, East Montpelier; married July 2000; divorce made final Oct. 4, 2021.
Monica Louise Mooney, 28, Walden, and Colin David Jacobs, 27, Walden; married June 2019; divorce made final Oct. 7, 2021.
Christine M. Thomas, 46, St. Johnsbury, and Stephen Thomas, 53, Waterford; married March 1996; divorce made final Oct. 11, 2021.
John Andrew Morse Sr., 59, Kirby, and Lisa Ann Morse, 59, St. Johnsbury; married May 2000; divorce made final Oct. 11, 2021.
James M. Phillipe Jr., 46, Peacham, and Jessica M. Phillipe, 39, Barnet; married August 2006; divorce made final Oct. 19, 2021.
Jessica Ann Florio, 38, Lyndonville, and Becky Florio, 37, Sutton; married May 2010; divorce made final Oct. 19, 2021.
Timothy John Rogers, 49, St. Johnsbury, and Stephanie Lee Andrade, 42, Vineyard Haven, Mass.; married October 2006; divorce made final Oct. 22, 2021.
Hollie Day Darling, 45, Marshfield, and Mark Alan Darling, 50, Hardwick; married April 1999; divorce made final Oct. 25, 2021.
Hazel Mary Greaves, 72, East Hardwick, and Marvin C. Greaves, 78, East Hardwick; married September 1987; divorce made final Oct. 27, 2021.
Kelley J. Benway, 49, Lyndonville, and Brian J. Benway, 62, Derby Line; married January 2004; divorce made final Nov. 19, 2021.
Tina Ann Despins Prescott, 51, Danville, and Kenneth Rue Prescott, 54, Danville; married August 1995; divorce made final Dec. 6, 2021.
Ian McLean, 63, Walden, and Emily McLean, 35, Hardwick; married August 2013; divorce made final Dec. 6, 2021.
Tanika Lynn Bandy, 39, Sheffield, and Nathan Richard Bandy, 43, Sheffield; married August 2009; divorce made final Dec. 15, 2021.
Allison Kay Wright-Roberts, 46, Lyndonville, and Chad Jonathan Roberts, 46, South Wheelock; married August 1998; divorce made final Dec. 15, 2021.
Carrie Lynn Bogie, 35, Groton, and Dexter Bisnar Gaiser, 36, Bradford; married October 2014; divorce made final Dec. 15, 2021.
Katheryn Laferriere, 51, St. Johnsbury, and Fred Laferriere, 64, St. Johnsbury; married December 2008; divorce made final Dec. 31, 2021.
Missy Vineyard Ehrgood, 70, Groton, and Thomas Alexander Ehrgood Jr., 70, Groton; married October 2004; divorce made final Dec. 31, 2021.
