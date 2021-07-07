ST. JOHNSBURY — Department of Motor Vehicle services will once again be available at the Green Mountain Mall.
The DMV announced the plan on Wednesday to reopen three satellite offices next month. St. Johnsbury is one of the three along with Dummerston and St. Albans. Two other satellite offices, Middlebury and White River Junction, will remain closed for now.
The Green Mountain Mall location has been closed since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Prior to the closure, it had been the local destination each Thursday for people to conduct DMV business.
When the office reopens on Thursday, Aug. 5, nearly 17 months will have passed since it last served local DMV needs.
During the pandemic, the DMV provided an opportunity for more functions to be done online, but certain processes, like road tests, must be done in person, which has meant a trip from the St. Johnsbury area to DMV offices that are open. The closest places that are open are Montpelier and Newport City.
The reopening of the St. Johnsbury satellite office appeared to be in jeopardy earlier this spring when the DMV considered not resuming satellite operations. In April, DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli said, “We are in the process of evaluating all five satellite locations to determine the best options for in-person services and whether returning to the previous operational system for the satellite offices is still effective and efficient for the State and our customers.”
She cited the increase of online services as a reason why satellite locations might not be necessary.
In Wednesday’s announcement to reopen three satellite offices it was stated that the customer volume of people seeking in-person DMV services is so high the offices are necessary to relieve the burden.
“While the DMV has done a lot of work updating online systems to provide more convenience and accessibility to Vermonters, we know the demand is high and there’s value in providing services at these satellite offices,” said Governor Phil Scott. “The demand for services is exceeding the capacity of the six branch offices, and we’ve been working to open satellites effectively and efficiently.”
Said Minoli, “Our online systems do provide more convenience and accessibility to services, however, our demand for appointments at our permanent locations is high for in-person service, the need to open our satellite offices to support the State of Vermont is necessary. DMV will continue to be a customer-facing service for Vermont and we know the importance of continuing our services through satellite locations and look forward to the reopening in August.”
She said people in the St. Johnsbury area did reach out to the main office of DMV asking for the St. Johnsbury office to reopen.
When the DMV opens back up in St. Johnsbury, returning staff will notice fewer mall neighbors than when they last worked there in March 2020. Since then JCPenney, with a former entrance across the hall, and the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce office next door have left the mall.
Minoli said no masks will be required for customers and staff, though she urges non-vaccinated people to wear masks. The space will not be altered in response to COVID in terms of spacing since the emergency order is no longer in place.
“DMV has resumed to business as usual,” said Minoli.
Despite the multi-month closure of the office, the state maintained its lease payments to mall ownership throughout the pandemic. In June 2020, the state’s first five-year lease term ended and a new five-year lease agreement was signed. The agreement called for the state to pay $22,993.16 in the first year, which ended in June. This year the annual amount paid will total $23,338.06. By the fifth year, the annual payment will be $24,404.10 or $2,033.68 per month.
“We’re excited for them to reopen,” said mall owner Mark Healey. “It will be a lot more convenient for people in the area.”
Healey said he is actively marketing vacant mall spaces, including the recently vacated JCPenney space.
“We’ve got some things in the works,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.