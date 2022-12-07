Do North Coworking Expresses Interest In Town Building Space

LYNDON — The third floor of the municipal office building has been vacant for a year and a half.
That could change.
Do North Coworking has expressed interest in converting the 6,500-square-foot space into rental office space.
The organization has proposed that the Town of Lyndon appropriate $10,000, through the general operating budget or ARPA funding, to perform a feasibility study.
If the feasibility study were positive, grant funding would cover most renovation costs.
The Select Board on Monday expressed general support for the proposal, which would be incorporated into the 2023 municipal budget proposal.
“It seems like a very worthwhile cause to me,” said Select Board Chair Dan Daley.
Not only would the project support economic development, but it would also generate revenue for the town.
The Kingdom East School District paid approximately $35,000 in annual rent before moving out of the third floor in July 2021.
Do North estimates that it would generate roughly $57,000 per year at 75 percent occupancy with a portion going to the town for rent. The town and Do North would negotiate a rental agreement.
The matter will be discussed further at a later date.
Do North Coworking opened at 930 Broad St. in November 2018.
It was established by Northern Vermont University to support business growth and the increasing number of remote workers in the region.
Do North provides rental work and conference space for entrepreneurs, remote workers and others on a daily and monthly basis. It also offers programs to nurture emerging and growing businesses in the Northeast Kingdom.
After four years, Do North has a waiting list and seeks more space to meet growing demand.
Jared Reynolds, the organization’s entrepreneur-in-residence, sees the third floor of the municipal building as an ideal location for expansion.
Daley questioned why Do North wouldn’t create more space at the NVU campus.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton responded that the downtown location was important for Do North’s clientele.
“I think Jared recognizes the value of having the co-working space downtown. People come there and they can quickly go grab lunch, they can get groceries, they can take a walk,” Gratton said. “So I think from his perspective the value of keeping the coworking [space] centralized is pretty critical to the people that are seeking his space to use.”
