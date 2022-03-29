DOC Announces Leadership Change At Newport Prison

Vermont Department of Corrections announced a leadership change at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on Tuesday.
DOC officials said NSCF Superintendent Scott Martin had been placed on paid administrative leave and would not return to his position. The move was the result of concerns regarding the management and direction at NSCF and followed a month-long human resources investigation that was still ongoing, said DOC Commissioner Nicholas Deml.
Deml would not provide details of the underlying concerns due to the ongoing investigation but noted it was a human resources investigation into conduct and not a criminal investigation.
NSCF Assistant Superintendent Mike Koehler will serve as acting superintendent.
In further comments, Deml said the situation was connected with DOC’s efforts to change its culture and improve DOC for both staff and incarcerated individuals.
“I decided, this was a very tough decision and not one that I ever wanted to make, that he was not the right leader for the time and not at Northern State,” said Deml, who added Martin is a “nice, kind and decent man … but not the leader we needed in the job at this time.”
Deml said he doesn’t believe the concerns are necessarily unique to Northern State, noting there are challenges at all six of Vermont’s correctional facilities.
Deml said Vermont DOC has goals to become a thought leader in corrections and to employ best practices in its operations for the benefit of staff and inmates. He said DOC strives to have a “highly professional, engaged, committed and proud workforce.”
That in turn will have benefits for the incarcerated individuals, the community and the state.
“The single most important thing we can do is improve the staffing situation. It permeates every facet of our work,” said Deml.
Deml said that there are vacancies in approximately 20 percent of its 500-plus security staff positions for the correctional facilities, which results in staffing shortages across other parts of DOC. Deml said he would hire 130 correctional officers tomorrow if qualified candidates were available, but noted that DOC is in the same challenging recruiting environment as the rest of the state.
“One of the greatest things is who is your manager and how do they treat you,” said Deml, as he discussed ways in which he hoped to transform DOC and attract personnel to long-term positions with training and growth within the department.
“Money alone will not solve this problem,” said Deml. “We need to show a meaningful investment in staff, treating them as human beings, helping them through their career, providing them new skills and educational opportunities … so they will stay here for a career.”
Martin has served at DOC for more than 25 years, as interim superintendent at NSCF from July 2020-August 2021 when he was named permanent superintendent. He was previously an assistant superintendent at NSCF and held other positions at Northeast Regional Correction Complex in St. Johnsbury and in the St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole office.
Koehler has worked for DOC for 12 years, including as assistant superintendent at NSCF for the last 2 years.
Northern State Correctional Facility currently houses 377 inmates. There is 93 staff at the facility, with targeted staffing of 104 people.
The evolution of DOC has been a work in progress. In July 2020, then Commissioner Jim Baker announced several initiatives within DOC, including the establishment of an Office of Professional Standards.
“These changes we’re making are critical to the evolution of the Vermont Department of Corrections,” said Baker. “They’re aimed at improving our culture, the experiences and the outcomes of inmates, folks that we supervise in the field (and) the experiences of the staff that work for us and the folks who are victimized by crime.”
Baker said the new office will take a comprehensive approach toward improving the DOC now and well into the future.
“We need to do better,” said Baker at the time. “I’m not saying that our staff is not professional — what I’m saying is every day we should wake up and ask ourselves this question: Are we as good as we think we are? We should never accept that and think we are that good. We should always be looking to improve and develop systems and processes that do better.”
During Tuesday’s state media briefing, Gov. Phil Scott said he had been briefed on the DOC situation at NSCF, but deferred comments to Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenny Samuelson and DOC officials. Samuelson noted the ongoing investigation and also spoke about the need for cultural changes within DOC.
