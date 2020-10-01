DOC Forms Work Group To Increase Inmates In The Community

FILE - This Aug. 16, 2018, file photo shows the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss. Shareholders suing private prison operator CoreCivic on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, won class action status for a lawsuit claiming the company inflated stock prices by misrepresenting the quality and value of its services. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

The Vermont Department of Corrections is stepping up its plan to house more inmates in local communities.

Interim Vermont Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said Thursday that while the DOC has just signed an extension with a private corrections company to keep housing Vermont inmates for another year in Mississippi, he doesn’t see it as a permanent solution to overcrowding issues.

