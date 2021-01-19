NEWPORT CITY — Evidence indicates that Vermont inmate Roberto Vargas of Newport City died of natural causes on Dec. 13 while in Mississippi prison, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections.

Vargas, 59, was serving time out of state for his sentence for attempted second-degree murder when he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss., at 10:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. He was pronounced dead within minutes.

