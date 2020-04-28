The flow of COVID-19 positive inmates from St. Albans to St. Johnsbury is about to slow down and may even come to an end soon.
But that doesn’t mean things will be returning to normal any time soon at the state prisons in either community.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) has now prepared two living units at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans for in-house isolation and treatment of any future COVID-19 positive inmates.
‘The plan at this point is any positive inmates that show up in Northwest will remain in Northwest,” said DOC Facilities Executive Al Cormier Monday. “We’ve set up a surge site for St. Albans to be able to house the population there without having to move them to St. Johnsbury.”
The new arrangement in St. Albans may be needed soon because the DOC is now re-testing all the inmates there.
“It’s not necessarily a surge site but it gives us the ability to isolate and shelter in place should we need it based on the re-testing of the entire facility,” said Cormier.
“Multiple scenarios are in place depending on the positive numbers that come out. St J is still active and will continue to be used as a surge site if needed but we are hoping to be able to stay in St. Albans - again depending on the positives that come out of re-testing.”
Cormier said the current plan includes utilizing at least two living units if needed with one infected inmate per cell - depending on numbers.
35 inmates were transferred from St. Albans to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) in St. Johnsbury earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19. But with many of those inmates NERCF still testing positive after weeks of quarantine Cormier said it’s still unknown when that group can return to St. Albans.
“Hopefully no longer than two weeks,” said Cormier. “We’re working to get them moved back to Northwest.”
The DOC says infected inmates must test negative for the virus twice before they are allowed to leave quarantine and move into a so-called “step-down” transitional area.
St. Johnsbury could still be used as a surge site depending on what what happens with future testing but DOC has also been preparing its other prison facilities in Rutland, South Burlington, Springfield and Newport to provide at least some in-house quarantine space.
“All facilities have plans in place to self isolate if needed but we will have to play it site by site depending on what happens,” said Cormier.
