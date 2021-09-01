DOC Released Scott Favreau Four Years Early

Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski made a stunning announcement in court Thursday morning about convicted murderer Scott Favreau.
“I received a call yesterday from the Department of Corrections - from one of their attorneys - and they notified me that when Mr. Favreau was released in August of 2019 there was an error and he was released four years too soon,” said Zaleski. “His release date was not supposed to be until 2023.”
DOC Commissioner Jim Baker confirmed the error Thursday afternoon.
“It was found that in 2019, when calculating his earned reduction in term to determine his maximum release date, the maximum release was miscalculated,” said Baker. “The calculations used to determine release dates can be complicated and these calculations are manually performed by staff. In this case, human error in the calculation resulted in an early release.”
Commissioner Baker then apologized for the error - which occurred before he was appointed to the position.
“I understand that this mistake adversely impacted people and sincerely apologize,” said Baker. “There is now an internal review of our classification policy and the processes used to calculate and confirm release dates.”
DOC officials discovered the mistake after being contacted by Zaleski’s office which was preparing for Thursday’s probation violation sentencing hearing.
Favreau, 39, was 17-years-old when he shot and killed his foster mother Vicki Campbell-Beer at their West Burke home on the morning of Feb. 16, 2000. He was released from prison on Aug. 19, 2019, after spending most of his adult life behind bars. Favreau has since been accused of violating probation after being convicted of taking part in the break-in of a jewelry store in Stowe two months later.
He was appearing in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday by phone from Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on the probation violation charge when Zaleski informed the court of the DOC error.
“This is definitely the first that I’ve heard that it was four years too early,” said Favreau. “I don’t see how that’s possible. But if it is, it is. And if it is, I’m going to be filing a PCR (Post Conviction Relief) on this…”
Sentencing Hearing
Favreau, who is representing himself without the assistance of an attorney, was scheduled to appear at the hearing in person but declined transport on Thursday. He told the court by telephone that he had a good reason for doing so.
“Because they were gonna throw me in segregation for two weeks when I returned and I’m sure this is already gonna be a bad day and I’m not tryin’ to compound it with two weeks of hold time,” said Favreau.
Part of the DOC’s current COVID-19 protocol requires two weeks of quarantine after any off-site appointments or court appearances upon return to the facility. Judge Michael J. Harris, who was presiding over the hearing, said Favreau was likely calling in by telephone because inmate access to the video room at the Newport facility was limited on Thursday.
But Prosecutor Zaleski said Favreau’s decision to stay in Newport complicated the planned sentencing hearing.
“Mr. Favreau is unrepresented,” said Zaleski. “He has constitutional rights to confront his witnesses, to cross-examine his witnesses, to have access to the exhibits. So the state’s position is we cannot proceed unless he’s here - or at the very least by video.”
Zaleski also voiced concerns about Favreau’s decision to represent himself on the matter without the assistance of a defense attorney.
“Even by video, the state’s not comfortable with that unless he’s got an attorney that he can consult with,” said Zaleski. “We need to be very careful here that Mr. Favreau is fully understanding what’s going on - the processes and the procedures - and that he has access to the materials.”
Zaleski told the court it is her understanding that Favreau has repeatedly refused to accept the evidence and records her office has sent him.
“He presumably hasn’t seen any of the documentation that the state would be referring to or presenting today,” said Zaleski. “So, at the risk of being a stick in the mud, our position is we can’t proceed unless he’s here.”
Favreau did not agree.
“Because of the Covid that’s going on, I fear for my life if I’m transported out of here,” said Favreau to the judge. “It shouldn’t be held against me that there’s a pandemic going on and I think that being able to do this by video is sufficient especially when I made it extremely clear that this hearing is unnecessary as I’m willing to just plead out or accept whatever it is the state or you want to give me.”
The hearing ended without a resolution on the probation violation charge. But Favreau did appear to agree to accept the appointment of limited standby counsel to assist him.
