The Vermont Department of Corrections (Vermont DOC) reported seven new cases of COVID-19, five of which are located at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
One of the cases is an inmate who was found to be infected with the virus following a test taken on Monday. He was presenting symptoms. The other four are staff members of the facility. They tested positive following testing on Tuesday.
The other two cases are staff members at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland and Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
The Northern State inmate lives in a general population unit where a currently COVID-positive staff member worked. They, along with three other symptomatic individuals in the unit, have been moved to isolation and the remainder of the unit is now quarantined. The three individuals were tested on Wednesday; results are pending. Staff and incarcerated individuals will be tested today. Full lockdown will remain in place at NSCF pending results from today.
The Vermont DOC reinstituted the mandatory mask directive for staff and the population at all facilities and stopped outside visitation at facilities with positive cases. There are currently positive cases in either staff, the incarcerated population, or both at five of Vermont’s six facilities.
This is the first positive incarcerated case at Northern State since March 25.
