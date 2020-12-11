DOC To Start Testing Probation & Parole Offices After Two Test Positive In Newport

Officials dealt with a hostage-taking Tuesday at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City. (File Photo)

Two employees of the Newport Office of Probation & Parole have tested positive for coronavirus.

That’s according to infection data listed on the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) website.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments