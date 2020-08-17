Interim Vermont Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said Monday he supports housing more inmates in local communities instead of jailing them in one of the state’s six correctional facilities or housing them at out-of-state prisons.

Baker made his comments after telling members of the press on Monday that 80 percent of Vermont inmates now being housed at a private prison in the state of Mississippi have tested positive for COVID-19 and that a decision about whether to extend the contract with prison operator CoreCivic will have to be made soon.

