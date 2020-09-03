“Maskne” and “mask mouth” are potential side effects of mask wearing that local medical and dental professionals say are not presenting in their patients, but the region’s dermatologist said that could change with mask mandates for students returning to school.

“Under the covered area there’s a potential there for young adolescents to have a worsening of the acne,” said Dr. Charles Hammer, a dermatologist who has an office at Littleton Regional Healthcare. He is the region’s only practicing dermatologist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments