NEWPORT CITY — Doctors, nurses and specialists on Thursday sought to reassure patients that it’s safe to seek needed emergency care at North Country Hospital.
The hospital has seen a 40 percent drop in emergency cases since the hospital and others like it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline reflects a concern about going to the hospital now, they say, and also workplace injuries were limited.
Area residents are delaying care, said Dr. Alberto Perez, medical director of the emergency department.
“People need to know that their local hospital has taken precautions.”
Perez and others spoke with local journalists about the current situation at the hospital, which opened a COVID-19 unit and stopped doing non-essential procedures and tests under Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency orders.
They also described how North Country Hospital is preparing to reopen slowly, adapting to the new reality of COVID-19, with social distancing, masks and screenings.
NCH furloughed a third of its workforce, affecting about 200 employees, said Wendy Franklin, public information officer and director of communications. Those employees are either laid off without pay and qualifying for enhanced unemployment or working part-time.
Many departments are working reduced hours.
Meanwhile, NCH has seen no COVID-19 patients at the hospital since testing began, Franklin said. And Orleans County is one of four in Vermont to have no COVID-19 deaths.
NCH currently has 12 patients in its 16 non-COVID beds, said Heidi Hawkins, nurse director in the emergency department.
There are strict no-visitation orders, except one visitor for an expectant mother, for children, or a developmentally challenged adult.
“We are blessed at North Country,” Dr. Perez said, to have an emergency room entrance that has become the carefully managed entrance to the hospital where everyone who arrives can be screened immediately and safely before they enter the hospital.
Perez said doctor-patient interactions are challenging now.
“The days of doctors coming in and shaking your hand … We can’t do that anymore,” Perez stated.
He said it’s hard because some patients feel uncomfortable.
“It’s a little sour pill to swallow for the greater good.”
Perez has had to meet with concerned family members about patients with ailments unrelated to COVID-19 in the parking lot.
“The days of coming in with five or six people to visit one patient … are going to be over.”
Perez and Franklin warned that people should not expect that the need for masks, screenings and the limits on visitations will stop.
“I don’t expect it will be lifted any time soon. Unfortunately it will be the new norm in health care,” Dr. Perez said.
When asked how long the COVID-19 unit at NCH will remain open, Dr. Perez said to ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a member of the president’s pandemic task force.
“His answer is ‘I don’t know.’ My answer is: I don’t know.”
Oren Martin, lab director and safety officer, said the hospital is looking at how to reopen the main entrance and how patient intake will go, suggesting that splash shields for employees and redesigned spaces will help.
Debra Beauchesne, nurse director of surgical services, said patients coming in for surgery will get a wellness check and walk-through a week before, a wellness check the day before and then once again in the parking lot before they come in for a procedure.
Once inside, the care will be the same as it was before, she said.
The hospital was flooded with calls about COVID-19 from potential patients on its nurse-managed hot line. At first there were 140 calls a week, with multiple nurses handling them. Now it’s down to 35 to 40 calls, with nurses doing other jobs in between.
Brian Bidwell, director of diagnostic imaging, said the hospital cut out all routine screenings, like annual mammograms, but kept doing those related to emergencies or critical care for cancer, about a third of the total work done.
He expects the hospital will begin doing about half of the usual screenings initially to make sure patients have the space to observe social distancing.
For example, mammogram appointments will be spaced an hour apart instead of one every half hour, so patients can come and go without overlapping in the small waiting room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.