Hindsight may be 2020, but for today’s edition 2020 is hindsight as The Caledonian-Record presents our year in review, looking back at the biggest news from our region in a year dominated by actions and reactions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When many businesses were forced into lockdown earlier this year as a virus-containment response, newsgatherers were deemed essential, and the Caledonian crew remained on the job covering every angle of the virus and its impact. Today’s edition recaps many of the biggest COVID storylines. Some were discouraging. Others were inspiring. All served our communities.
